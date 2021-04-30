'Liv Ferrell, wow:' NU right-hander follows strong opening act with closing touch against Terps

A slight injury had Olivia Ferrell on a very low pitch count for last week’s series against Wisconsin. She spent most of those four games watching from the dugout.
There was no pitch limit Friday, and no limit to how Ferrell can impact games.
The senior right-handed pitcher spun a complete-game, three-hitter in the series opener against Maryland, leading the Huskers to a 2-1 softball victory.
Ferrell wasn't done. She entered Game 2 in relief of Courtney Wallace and recorded the final five outs to earn the save in a 4-3 triumph.
Ferrell (9-8) pitched a combined 8 2/3 innings and allowed only three singles and walked none.
“Liv Ferrell, wow,” NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. “What a difference a week makes for her, being able to train.”
Said freshman Billie Andrews, “She was on fire today. She was hitting her spots, she had good spin on her ball. She was just on it today.”
Ferrell, the team’s ace pitcher, was held out of practice last week and only threw 5 1/3 innings against the Badgers. A return to practice this week and the warm temperatures Friday evening made for a nice return to form.
“I’m a really big practice person,” said Ferrell, who lowered her ERA to 2.74. “I love putting in a lot reps and doing a lot of things, so when I couldn’t do anything for the whole week, it was kind of frustrating. But I knew I had to do it (sit out) just to be strong for the rest of the season.”
Ferrell said her focus was to attack Maryland’s hitters and she had great success with her fastball, which is not considered her strongest pitch. She retired 13 straight batters and 14 of the final 15 in Game 1, and only needed 89 pitches (an average of about 12 pitches per inning) to wrap up her sixth complete game of the season.
Her low pitch count played a factor in her appearance in Game 2 when Maryland (14-20), trailing 4-3, had runners on first and second with one out against Wallace in the sixth inning.
Revelle turned to the hot arm.
Ferrell coaxed the next two Maryland batters into a fly out to center and ground out to third. She retired the side in order in the seventh.
“It was good because I knew I had to force,” Ferrell said of entering the game with runners on. “It’s always easier when you come in with that in mind. My defense, right when I came in, was like, ‘Let’s get two,’ and I was like ‘That sounds like a great idea.’”
The Huskers had just enough offense to pick up the sweep.
Freshman Billie Andrews hit two home runs between the two games, including a two-run rocket to left center in the fifth inning that got the Huskers (18-16) to within 3-2 against Terps starter Jennifer Brann. NU, which was no-hit through the first three innings, finally found some success against Brann’s rise ball.
“She was throwing that for most of the game, so I was just looking for that pitch and finding one in the zone that I can hit,” Andrews said.
Immediately after Andrews’ homer, Maryland intentionally walked Tristen Edwards, and then Cam Ybarra lifted a two-run shot to right to flip the game. Wallace (8-7) earned the win.
Game 3 is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.
