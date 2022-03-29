Led by Ybarra and Ferrell, Huskers rout Creighton in softball

Cam Ybarra had three hits and four RBIs, Olivia Ferrell threw a gem in the circle and the Nebraska softball team turned the latest edition of the Huskers-Bluejays rivalry into a 15-0, five-inning runaway Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
The Huskers scored six runs in the first inning and put the game away with eight runs in the fourth inning. Ybarra blasted a three-run shot to give NU a 15-run lead.
Ferrell improved to 12-4 by striking out eight and allowing only one hit.
The 15-0 win is the largest margin of victory for the Huskers in 124 meetings between the two teams.
Photos: Nebraska, Creighton link up for in-state softball clash
Nebraska’s Caitlynn Neal (left) high-fives Sydney Gray (7) after she scores against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Creighton’s Kiara Mills waits for the next pitch to be thrown against Nebraska Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Abbie Squier catches a foul ball for an out against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Kaylin Kinney (44) and Caitlynn Neal run for home against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska players hug teammate Cam Ybarra after she hits a home run against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska fans react after Cam Ybarra hits a home run against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Sydney Gray (left to right), Ava Bredwell, and Brooke Andrews greet Cam Ybarra (32) as she makes her way to the plate after hitting a home run against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Olivia Ferrell (39) pitches against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Sydney Gray takes a swing against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Olivia Ferrell (39) pitches against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle (right) talks with her player Sydney Gray before a plate appearance against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Creighton’s Mikayla Santa Cruz pitches against Nebraska Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Billie Andrews waves to the fans after the Huskers' win over Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska players celebrate after Abbie Squier fields an out in the outfield against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Billie Andrews (6) stretches before a plate appearance against Creighton Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
