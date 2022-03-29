Led by Ybarra and Ferrell, Huskers rout Creighton in softball

Cam Ybarra had three hits and four RBIs, Olivia Ferrell threw a gem in the circle and the Nebraska softball team turned the latest edition of the Huskers-Bluejays rivalry into a 15-0, five-inning runaway Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers scored six runs in the first inning and put the game away with eight runs in the fourth inning. Ybarra blasted a three-run shot to give NU a 15-run lead.

Ferrell improved to 12-4 by striking out eight and allowing only one hit.

The 15-0 win is the largest margin of victory for the Huskers in 124 meetings between the two teams.

