Learning to fight 'the whole way through,' Huskers punch back to top Shockers

The Nebraska softball team had three close losses its first weekend of the season it lost at Kansas last Friday.

After that game, coach Rhonda Revelle noted that infielder Mya Felder said the Huskers had stopped throwing punches and they needed to fight to the finish.

But a pair of close wins to finish the series against the Jayhawks flipped the script and Thursday the Huskers kept the momentum going.

A pair of Shocker errors and a Cam Ybarra single in the fifth inning completed a 10-4 comeback win for the Huskers over Wichita State in NU's home opener at Bowlin Stadium.

“I think we are a group that is learning to fight the whole way through,” Revelle said. “That was a testament tonight going down 4-0 and fighting to the finish.”

The Shockers got to Olivia Ferrell to start the game. Wichita State’s four runs in the first three innings came off a pair of homers by Lauren Lucas and Sydney McKinney.

Ferrell rebounded from a rough start with three scoreless frames that helped get the Huskers the lead. She went a complete seven innings with seven strikeouts on 134 pitches. Ferrell was the first one that Revelle praised after the game.

"It really started with Liv in the circle,” Revelle said. "She had a really good mindset about it. … She stayed the course, was very businesslike and we kept making adjustments. That was a really, really, really gritty effort on the mound."

Ybarra started the comeback with an RBI double in the bottom of the third. She finished with three hits and three RBIs.

“It was Sydney Gray last weekend and it's going to be someone that sees the ball better (that steps up,)” Ybarra said. “That’s just how the game goes. I think all of us needed to step up in different moments and make adjustments faster.”

Brooke and Billie Andrews stole the show late, with each of the sisters blasting deep homers in the five-run sixth inning to cap off the win. Billie’s was a towering three-run moon shot over the scoreboard in left field.

The win for Nebraska (9-5), may not mean much now. But for a team with high aspirations, a win is a win.

“Our schedule has changed a lot with traveling and everything, so we are just trying to stay in the moment,” Ybarra said. “We really want to get to (the postseason) and we know what it takes to get there. Just winning these games is going to be a really big deal going into conference.”

The Huskers will play the Shockers at 2:30 Friday at Bowlin Stadium before facing off against South Dakota State later in the evening.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.