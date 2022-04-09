Leading her own softball program, ex-Husker Tatum Edwards is getting help from an assistant she knows very well

Tatum and Tristen Edwards have been connected not only as sisters but by their favorite sport for as long as they can remember.

They grew up on softball, swinging bats and spinning pitches at home in California.

Softball led them to Nebraska, where Tatum, along with twin sister Taylor, helped lead the Huskers to an appearance in the Women's College World Series in 2013. Tristen got to Lincoln three years later and was a feared hitter by her final two seasons.

Because of difference in age — Tatum is 29 and Tristen 24 — they never played together on the same team at any level. The closest was when Tatum served as a graduate assistant at Nebraska when Tristen was a freshman outfielder in 2017.

They're finally on the same field. On the same team. This time, wearing cleats and eye black has been replaced by filling out lineup cards and making calls to recruits.

Tatum is in her first season as head coach at Concordia. One of her first duties upon being hired was finding a graduate assistant. She knew exactly who to ask.

"I trust her so much and I turn to her when I really need to have a hard conversation or I need to get stuff off my chest about how I'm feeling," Tatum said of her younger sister. "She's just been my rock, and I'm so, so thankful and lucky to have her here."

Tatum was an assistant coach at Omaha for three seasons before coming to Seward. Her coaching intuition grew, but she didn't give much thought to leading her own program. That changed when Concordia, in need of a new coach, reached out last summer.

Saturday marked Tatum's first senior day as a head coach. The Bulldogs entered the weekend at 18-16.

There's been a "ton" of learning this spring, Tatum says. When she needs advice, she turns to the coaches who have helped along the way, including longtime Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle and longtime Husker pitching coach Lori Sippel.

Revelle is always a phone call away.

"I talk to her as far as how to handle certain situations with team culture, I talk to her about lineup switches, I talk to her about pitch calling," Tatum said. "So many life things, as well."

Life was about to change for Tatum after she wrapped up her Husker playing career in 2014. She played three years in the National Pro Fastpitch League, and after majoring in education at Nebraska, Tatum saw an opportunity to stay with softball, this time as a coach.

Running her own program has only enriched her passion for softball.

"It's everything to me," said Tatum, who was a time-time All-American at Nebraska. "I think people who maybe don't understand what it is to be an athlete who gives all their time and energy into a sport and has grown up that way, the hardest thing is to imagine yourself letting it go.

"Softball doesn't define who I am, but it's definitely a huge part of me. Being here and giving back to not only the sport but somewhere in Nebraska, that's been huge to me. This state has given me everything I have now, and being able to give back has been truly a blessing."

Sisters think alike.

Like Tatum, Tristen saw an opportunity to extend her softball career after finishing her playing days last spring at Nebraska, where she was a three-time All-Big Ten pick and set numerous school hitting records.

"Softball is part of who I am and it will always be regardless of whether I'm playing or not," said Tristen, who is working on her master's degree in coaching and athletic administration. "We've invested so much time into it and now that it's all done and we're on the other side … it's, 'How can we give back to the sport that has given us so much?'

"You sit back and I think about all the things softball has done for me and the opportunity it has given me, I just want to be able to give back to the game as much as I can."

Growing up, Tatum and Tristen weren't the closest, Tatum said. They got a lot closer when Tristen got to Nebraska, and coaching at Concordia has brought them even closer together.

The two Murrieta, California, natives live together in Omaha, meaning there's a lot of time in the car together when driving to Seward for work each day.

"Being able to do it together, it's been really rewarding," Tristen said. "I feel like we've gotten a little bit closer and just to be able to see that we're on the same page with a lot of things, we are a lot similar than I thought we are.

"I've been having a really good time getting to know who she is as a coach and a little bit more as a person and as a sister."

Coaching her own team also gives Tatum a chance to groom student-athletes for life after college. She wants them to have fun but also learn from failures.

Nearly eight years after throwing her last pitch at Bowlin Stadium, Tatum is still learning about the game she's known most of her life. She is appreciative of the support from Concordia administrators, the advice from her previous coaches and the helping hands of her sisters, including the one working the first-base coach's box.

"I don't know exactly where I see myself heading or where I'm going," Tatum said. "I'm going to be where my feet are and take each opportunity as it comes. But I couldn't be more thankful for where I'm at and where softball has gotten me to this point."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

