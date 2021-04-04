Late homer powers Rutgers to series-splitting victory against Husker softball team

Husker Extra Podcast: Recapping Week 1 of spring football and a back-to-back verbal commitments What did the guys find most interesting about the first week of spring ball, and what do they make about the latest Husker commits?

A home run and a base-running error ended the Nebraska softball team's weekend on a sour note.

Gabrielle Callaway hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Rutgers to a series-closing 2-1 win and a split of the four-game set.

The Huskers (11-9) had the tying run on in the top of the seventh inning, but freshman Camyl Armendariz was ruled to have left first base early on a sacrifice fly to end the game.

After combining for 40 runs through the first three games, including 30 by the Huskers, Sunday's game belonged to the pitchers.

Husker senior Olivia Ferrell (6-6) bounced back from some Saturday Game 3 struggles, pitching a complete game and scattering five hits.

Not to be outdone was Rutgers' Ashley Hitchcock (3-6), who limited the Huskers to two hits.

One of those hits was a solo home run by freshman Billie Andrews in the sixth inning, which broke a 0-0 tie.

The Knights (5-15) answered with three hits in bottom half, including Callaway's two-run blast.