Late homer powers Rutgers to series-splitting victory against Husker softball team

What did the guys find most interesting about the first week of spring ball, and what do they make about the latest Husker commits?
A home run and a base-running error ended the Nebraska softball team's weekend on a sour note.
Gabrielle Callaway hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Rutgers to a series-closing 2-1 win and a split of the four-game set.
The Huskers (11-9) had the tying run on in the top of the seventh inning, but freshman Camyl Armendariz was ruled to have left first base early on a sacrifice fly to end the game.
After combining for 40 runs through the first three games, including 30 by the Huskers, Sunday's game belonged to the pitchers.
Husker senior Olivia Ferrell (6-6) bounced back from some Saturday Game 3 struggles, pitching a complete game and scattering five hits.
Not to be outdone was Rutgers' Ashley Hitchcock (3-6), who limited the Huskers to two hits.
One of those hits was a solo home run by freshman Billie Andrews in the sixth inning, which broke a 0-0 tie.
The Knights (5-15) answered with three hits in bottom half, including Callaway's two-run blast.
Nebraska got its lead-off runner on in the top of the seventh. Freshman Kaylin Kinney later hit a deep ball to the gap in right center, which was caught by a diving Hailey Hoklotubbe for the second out. Armendariz tagged up from first and advanced to second base, but on appeal was ruled she left early.
After winning the first two games of the series by a combined 20-4, the Huskers dropped the final two to Rutgers, which had given up five or more runs 17 times this season before Sunday's game.
Briefly
Tristen Edwards produced one of the more bizarre series lines you'll see. In four games, the Husker senior outfielder went 1-for-1 with a home run, nine walks and five hit-by-pitches. She reached safely in all 15 of her plate appearances.