Kinney's homers and pitching, plus Huskers' big sixth inning, seal series win against Maryland

Even Kinney, who usually bats when she’s not pitching, had to make some adjustments in order to have a chance against the velocity of Wyche.

“I had to definitely get in the back of the box and just really focus on not moving too much,” said Kinney. “Keeping the head still and just really focusing on getting from point A to point B and not doing too much with my body.”

For most of the game, Kinney was the Nebraska offense, hitting a second-inning solo shot to right field to tie the game at 1-1 after giving up a leadoff home run to Jaeda McFarland to start the game. Two innings later, she turned around a fastball for a two-run home run to left field to give the Huskers a two-run advantage.

It was a career day for her on the mound as well, going through five innings on only 74 pitches, scattering five hits with one run and two walks.

“I thought she settled in nicely after giving up that leadoff home run. … I thought that was really important, honestly, for the rest of the game,” Revelle said. “Then she got through five and she was throwing very well.”

The win clinches the series for the Huskers, who will go for the sweep of Maryland on Sunday with first pitch set for 11 a.m. at Bowlin Stadium.