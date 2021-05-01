Kinney's homers and pitching, plus Huskers' big sixth inning, seal series win against Maryland

The sun was out and shining Saturday at Bowlin Stadium, but it was Nebraska’s Kaylin Kinney who shined the brightest as the freshman hit two home runs and pitched five innings of one-run softball to lead the Huskers to an 8-4 win over Maryland.
Kinney’s performance wasn’t the downfall, however, for the Terrapins, who took a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning after three straight singles brought in three runs. But after Tristen Edwards reached on an error in the bottom of the inning, it snowballed as Nebraska turned that into five runs with a two-run single by Billie Andrews, an RBI single by Ally Riley and an Abbie Squier two-run hit.
“If I’m thinking everything happens for a reason, this team got to have a come-from-behind victory late in the game, which is really important,” said Husker coach Rhonda Revelle.
Compared with the doubleheader sweep the Huskers had Friday, their whole approach changed Saturday when Maryland put Courtney Wyche in the circle. She regularly touched 72 mph on her fastball, which equals out to more than 100 mph in baseball.
Aside from Kinney’s two home runs, there wasn’t much contact by the Husker lineup against Wyche, who finally got knocked out in the sixth after Nebraska started its big rally.
“The fact that we were able to knock her out of the game and then score right away off a kid that we had trouble scoring runs off yesterday," Revelle said. “I thought it was huge.”
Even Kinney, who usually bats when she’s not pitching, had to make some adjustments in order to have a chance against the velocity of Wyche.
“I had to definitely get in the back of the box and just really focus on not moving too much,” said Kinney. “Keeping the head still and just really focusing on getting from point A to point B and not doing too much with my body.”
For most of the game, Kinney was the Nebraska offense, hitting a second-inning solo shot to right field to tie the game at 1-1 after giving up a leadoff home run to Jaeda McFarland to start the game. Two innings later, she turned around a fastball for a two-run home run to left field to give the Huskers a two-run advantage.
It was a career day for her on the mound as well, going through five innings on only 74 pitches, scattering five hits with one run and two walks.
“I thought she settled in nicely after giving up that leadoff home run. … I thought that was really important, honestly, for the rest of the game,” Revelle said. “Then she got through five and she was throwing very well.”
The win clinches the series for the Huskers, who will go for the sweep of Maryland on Sunday with first pitch set for 11 a.m. at Bowlin Stadium.
“I think it’s a great win and it’s a building win,” said Kinney. “This team’s really strong and we really have a good team. So, I think it just gives us even more confidence to continue with the rest of our season and just keep building off every win.”
A look back at Nebraska softball's past five seasons
2020
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 9-14
2019
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 21-31 (9-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: Illinois defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
2018
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 31-23 (9-13 Big Ten)
How it ended: Michigan State defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
2017
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 24-29 (13-10 Big Ten)
How it ended: Penn State defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
2016
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 35-21 (13-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Missouri defeated the Huskers 9-0 in the championship game of the NCAA Columbia (Mo.) Regional.