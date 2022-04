Kinney's arm, bat lift Huskers to three-game sweep of Rutgers

Kaylin Kinney’s pitching, and hitting, was all Nebraska softball needed to extend its winning streak to 10.

Kinney threw five shutout innings, holding Rutgers to just one hit, for the Huskers to win 9-0 in five innings and sweep the series. She went 2-for-2 at the plate with a three-run homer and a RBI single.

Mya Felder also homered for the Huskers, and Cam Ybarra delivered a two-run single as well.

It’s Nebraska’s 10th win in a row. The Huskers are now 25-9 on the season.

