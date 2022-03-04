 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kinney, Andrews power Huskers past Wichita State to begin doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Wichita State, 3.4

Wichita State's Addison Barnard slides to safety at second base as Nebraska's Billie Andrews catches a throw during the fifth inning Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Kaylin Kinney homered twice and Billie Andrews continued her torrid start to the season as the Nebraska softball team rolled to a 12-4, six-inning win against Wichita State on Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers, who went 2-0 against WSU this week, are scheduled to play South Dakota State at 5:50 p.m.

Nebraska jumped to an early lead on Andrews' three-run homer — a blast that went over the left-field scoreboard — in the second inning. Kinney later followed with a grand slam to cap a seven-run frame.

Kinney wasn't done. The sophomore hit a two-run no-doubter to left center in the fourth inning to push the lead to 9-2.

Andrews finished with two hits and is now hitting .458 this season. She has nine home runs, including a three-run homer than towered over the scoreboard in the first meeting against Wichita State on Thursday.

Senior Courtney Wallace earned the win.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story.

Download PDF Box: Nebraska 12, Wichita State 4

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Husker News