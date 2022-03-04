Kinney, Andrews power Huskers past Wichita State to begin doubleheader

Kaylin Kinney homered twice and Billie Andrews continued her torrid start to the season as the Nebraska softball team rolled to a 12-4, six-inning win against Wichita State on Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

The Huskers, who went 2-0 against WSU this week, are scheduled to play South Dakota State at 5:50 p.m.

Nebraska jumped to an early lead on Andrews' three-run homer — a blast that went over the left-field scoreboard — in the second inning. Kinney later followed with a grand slam to cap a seven-run frame.

Kinney wasn't done. The sophomore hit a two-run no-doubter to left center in the fourth inning to push the lead to 9-2.

Andrews finished with two hits and is now hitting .458 this season. She has nine home runs, including a three-run homer than towered over the scoreboard in the first meeting against Wichita State on Thursday.

Senior Courtney Wallace earned the win.

