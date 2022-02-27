 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
date 2022-02-27

Kansas takes first game from Huskers behind big day at the plate

Kansas' bats had Husker pitching on its heels all game as the Jayhawks pulled away for a 13-5, six-inning softball win against Nebraska on Sunday in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Huskers (6-5) and Jayhawks were scheduled to play a second game later in the day.

KU (7-4) plated three runs in the third and two in the third before putting the game out of reach with four runs in the fourth and three in the third.

Kansas peppered the field with 16 hits.

NU's Courtney Wallace (5-2) took the loss after pitching 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits. Kaylin Kinney gave up seven runs, only two earned, on 10 hits in three innings of relief.

Sydney Gray went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Mya Felder doubled twice and drove in three to lead the Husker offense.

KU's Savannah DesRochers went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs.

Check back later for updates to this story

Nebraska softball logo 2014
