'Just a fun game' at Bowlin Stadium as Husker softball team celebrates complete-game performance on senior day

Kaylin Kinney blasted a three-run shot in the first inning, and Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning put the game in mercy-rule territory.

The Huskers scored three runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth. They finished with 10 hits, including two apiece from Kinney and Edwards.

Kinney continued her torrid weekend. Her first-inning blast, which came on the first pitch from Maryland (14-22) pitcher Haley Ellefson, marked her third straight homer in three official at-bats. She hit two homers Saturday.

“I’m just really trying to focus on seeing the ball well, making sure that my head is staying still and I’m just driving the ball, hitting it hard,” said Kinney, a freshman two-way player from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Revelle said it was only a matter of time before Kinney started showing her potential at the plate.

“What I saw from Kaylin this weekend is who Kaylin is,” the coach said. “She’s just getting comfortable and she’s had enough competitive at-bats. To have only conference at-bats and not have preseason maybe took her longer to get comfortable.

“This is Kaylin. You’ll see her trotting around the bases in this uniform (again).”