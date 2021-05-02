'Just a fun game' at Bowlin Stadium as Husker softball team celebrates complete-game performance on senior day

Senior day ceremonies for the Nebraska softball team used to ensue moments before the final home game of the regular season.
That changed after the Peaches James era.
“We were playing Missouri on senior day (and) she’s pitching it,” Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle recalls. “We did it beforehand (and) she had one of the worst games of her career because she was so emotional.
“I’m like, ‘That’s it. It’s got to change.’”
Now the seniors are honored after the final out of the final home game. Play, then celebrate worked out well Sunday.
Behind three senior send-off homers from a trio of Huskers set to return — and a pitching gem from Courtney Wallace — Nebraska played one of its most complete games of the season in a five-inning, 8-0 win against Maryland at Bowlin Stadium. Nebraska scored 17 runs over the final two games to cap the four-game series sweep.
“Just a fun game,” Revelle said. “A lot of things made today really special, capped off with senior day.
"I felt like we did a really nice job in pregame just staying really focused on the game at hand and then celebrating after."
The Huskers (20-16) honored Tristen Edwards, Rylie Unzicker, Samantha Owen, Sarah Yocom and Ally Riley after the game. The underclassmen made sure to give them another Bowlin Stadium memory to hold on to.
Kaylin Kinney blasted a three-run shot in the first inning, and Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning put the game in mercy-rule territory.
The Huskers scored three runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth. They finished with 10 hits, including two apiece from Kinney and Edwards.
Kinney continued her torrid weekend. Her first-inning blast, which came on the first pitch from Maryland (14-22) pitcher Haley Ellefson, marked her third straight homer in three official at-bats. She hit two homers Saturday.
“I’m just really trying to focus on seeing the ball well, making sure that my head is staying still and I’m just driving the ball, hitting it hard,” said Kinney, a freshman two-way player from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Revelle said it was only a matter of time before Kinney started showing her potential at the plate.
“What I saw from Kaylin this weekend is who Kaylin is,” the coach said. “She’s just getting comfortable and she’s had enough competitive at-bats. To have only conference at-bats and not have preseason maybe took her longer to get comfortable.
“This is Kaylin. You’ll see her trotting around the bases in this uniform (again).”
Wallace (9-7), meanwhile, spun her first career shutout as a Husker. Her off-speed pitch was working well Sunday, and the junior right-hander retired 13 of the final 14 Terps she faced after giving up two first-inning singles. She allowed three hits, walked none and threw only 66 pitches.
The hardest-hit ball from Maryland fell right into the glove of Billie Andrews, with the assist from her sister Brooke in the fourth inning.
With the infield playing in, JoJo McRae rocketed a liner toward Brooke Andrews, who leaped up to try to stop and catch it. The ball popped off the top of her glove and Billie Andrews, the Husker shortstop, dove and made the catch for an out that could show up on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays on Sunday night.
So, yeah, a good, complete day for the Huskers.
“Wanting to have your last game be a great one is always a great feeling,” said Edwards, who broke the NU career record for doubles (49) Sunday. “We went into today just wanting to do it for us as seniors, us as a team and us as a program. It was awesome.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.