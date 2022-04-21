Just a freshman catcher, Ava Bredwell playing beyond her years for surging Huskers

For Ava Bredwell, Nebraska still has a new feel to it.

Because COVID-19 prevented recruits from taking official visits, Bredwell never set foot into the Husker softball facilities until last August when she was an official college student.

College softball is still very new to the freshman catcher, too, but you wouldn't know it with the way Bredwell is swinging the bat.

The Shawnee, Kansas, native has emerged as a top hitter for the surging Nebraska softball team, which has won 18 straight games heading into a weekend series at Wisconsin. Bredwell was hitting .238 before the streak started. Now serving as the Huskers' primary backstop, she has raised her average to .366.

Her success at the plate is linked to many factors. Playing for an elite club team (Aces Fastpitch out of Kansas City, Missouri) helped Bredwell see some of the nation's top pitchers. She puts in a lot of work in practice and on her own time.

But for Bredwell, it begins with her teammates instilling confidence.

"I'm so lucky to be surrounded by such a great team, and everybody is so encouraging, right from the day I got here in August," she said. "They've been pushing me to do my best. It's been awesome because there is a lot of pressure playing a college sport, especially as a freshman."

Bredwell has handled the pressure very well.

Earlier in the year, she was splitting starts with senior Anni Raley. Bredwell began taking advantage of her opportunities. She was racking up hits, and her offensive production made it tough to keep her out of the lineup.

In 13 Big Ten games, Bredwell is hitting .436 with five extra-base hits and nine RBIs, and this week she was named Big Ten freshman of the week after impressive showings against Iowa and Minnesota.

"I think any time a freshman steps in and plays a lot, you don't see that often," Revelle said. "You see it some, but not often. She's very strong and I think as she grows and develops in our program, you'll see some more power out of her."

Bredwell is still adjusting. Being a catcher, she continues to learn how to work with Nebraska's pitchers. She also sees now that she is playing for something bigger.

"I think the mentality is something that was kind of hard to adjust to," Bredwell said. "That feeling of the fans are watching you and you are representing your school and your coaches and your teammates, and I think that's the biggest adjustment that you have to make. You kind of turn almost your outlook on the game into something that's like I'm representing these people who support me and are here for me."

Not only is Bredwell brimming with confidence, but she is very athletic.

How athletic?

Well, her high school team needed a shortstop, so she played there for Mill Valley High School.

"It's awesome to see the other side of the field and experience what they go through," Bredwell said. "Your shortstop has to be really vocal and kind of the leader of the infield, and that's kind of the same for the catcher. I transitioned pretty well into that because of that."

Bredwell's passion, though, is catching. She loves being there for the pitchers, "helping them through their battles."

Bredwell's emergence has been key to the Huskers' success. They're 13-0 in Big Ten play and lead or are near the top in a majority of the Big Ten's offensive categories.

The bottom of NU's lineup — Bredwell, Peyton Glatter, Caitlynn Neal and Brooke Andrews — is hitting a combined .431 in conference games and is serving as a bridge to the top of the order.

Though Bredwell is hitting at a high clip, she remains steadfast in wanting to get better. Before Nebraska jumped on a bus Thursday for the next series at Wisconsin, she got some swings in for an hour, Revelle noted.

Even for players on torrid offensive stretches, the work never stops.

"I think we are focusing on taking it day by day, practice by practice, so we're really excited about the success that we're having," Bredwell said. "We work hard every day and we bring 100% effort every day and if some can't provide 100%, then somebody else comes with 110, so it's awesome to pick up each other in that regard."

Nebraska (33-9, 13-0 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (23-11, 8-4) begin a three-game set at 5 p.m. Friday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

