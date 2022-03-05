Jackrabbits jump all over Husker pitching to prevent NU from a perfect softball weekend

South Dakota State registered one hit in a softball loss to Nebraska on Friday night.

The Jackrabbits clearly had more in the tank Saturday.

Cylie Halvorson got SDSU on the board with a first-inning home run and the Jackrabbits broke it open late in a 16-4 win in six innings at Bowlin Stadium.

NU tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth inning before SDSU scored four in the fifth and eight in the sixth.

Nebraska finished the four-game weekend set at 3-1.

Rozelyn Carrillo hit a grand slam, Halvorson drove in three and the Jackrabbits took advantage of nine walks on a blustery afternoon at the ballpark.

SDSU had success against three Husker pitchers. Courtney Wallace, who started the game, allowed four runs on five hits while walking four. Olivia Ferrell, who threw six shutout innings against the Jackrabbits in NU's 9-0 win Friday, allowed five runs on four hits while walking two.

SDSU scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning, including a grand slam from Carrillo.

One of the few bright spots for the Huskers came from Billie Andrews, who homered in the fifth straight game. A blast to right field was the sophomore's 12th of the season.

Senior Cam Ybarra had two hits for NU (11-6), which had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0