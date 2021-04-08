'I've never seen anything like it': What a bizarre stat line says about NU's Tristen Edwards

"You have to think, 'I can't get myself out,'" said Edwards, who ranks seventh nationally in on-base percentage (.600). "Sometimes when they're pitching like that, you start to swing at stuff because you get anxious.

"Honestly, the best thing you can do is just flip it from, 'I want to be productive with a hit or with my bat,' to just being, 'I'm going to be productive on the bases,' because that's all you're going to get."

The senior outfielder hit .356 with 12 homers and 11 doubles as a sophomore and .376 with 15 homers and 12 doubles as a junior before really catching fire last year. Edwards was hitting .434 with 11 homers and 10 doubles (with a slugging percentage of 1.000) before the season was stopped after 23 games.

Big Ten teams have taken notice and they're forcing others in the Husker lineup to come up with the big hits.

Edwards has been walked 19 times this year, which leads the Big Ten. She's been hit by pitches 10 times, which also leads the conference.

It would have been easy, and understandable, for Edwards to get frustrated last week at Rutgers. She saw 47 pitches and only 10 were in the zone. But the Murrieta, California, native took it in stride.