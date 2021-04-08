'I've never seen anything like it': What a bizarre stat line says about NU's Tristen Edwards

Tristen Edwards' first nine plate appearances last week at Rutgers went like this:
Hit by pitch, walk, walk, walk, hit by pitch, walk, hit by pitch, hit by pitch, hit by pitch.
Have you figured out the Scarlet Knights' strategy yet?
On Edwards' 10th plate appearance — which came in the third of a four-game series — jackpot. Finally, a pitch to hit.
"It was the first change-up I had seen in the series and she just happened to kind of hang it a little bit," the Nebraska senior said. "I kind of got the big eyes a little and just went for it."
Edwards swatted the pitch over the left-field fence for a home run. It was one of the final times Edwards would see a pitch in the strike zone.
Her final five plate appearances of the series: intentional walk, intentional walk, walk, walk, walk.
Edwards left Rutgers going 1-for-1 with nine walks and five hit by pitches.
"I've never seen anything like it," said longtime Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle, who even moved Edwards from third to first in the lineup in the final game of the series in an attempt to get her better pitches to look at.
Edwards, who has started since her freshman year, is one of the top hitters in the Big Ten. But she's showing in her final season why she's among the more disciplined hitters in the country.
"You have to think, 'I can't get myself out,'" said Edwards, who ranks seventh nationally in on-base percentage (.600). "Sometimes when they're pitching like that, you start to swing at stuff because you get anxious.
"Honestly, the best thing you can do is just flip it from, 'I want to be productive with a hit or with my bat,' to just being, 'I'm going to be productive on the bases,' because that's all you're going to get."
The senior outfielder hit .356 with 12 homers and 11 doubles as a sophomore and .376 with 15 homers and 12 doubles as a junior before really catching fire last year. Edwards was hitting .434 with 11 homers and 10 doubles (with a slugging percentage of 1.000) before the season was stopped after 23 games.
Big Ten teams have taken notice and they're forcing others in the Husker lineup to come up with the big hits.
Edwards has been walked 19 times this year, which leads the Big Ten. She's been hit by pitches 10 times, which also leads the conference.
It would have been easy, and understandable, for Edwards to get frustrated last week at Rutgers. She saw 47 pitches and only 10 were in the zone. But the Murrieta, California, native took it in stride.
"I think the best thing you can do is just kind of stay within yourself, make sure that you're not swinging at stuff outside of the zone, and just wait to see a mistake," said Edwards, who reached base safely in all 15 plate appearances at Rutgers, which is believed to be a school record. "If you get a mistake, awesome. If not, I get to be on base for the next person up."
The next players up have been producing, too, including freshman Billie Andrews, who is 17-for-29 in NU's previous eight games. The Huskers rank second in the Big Ten in runs scored and second in extra-base hits.
"I would do anything for my teammates, and to see them have success and do well and put runs up and get hits, there's nothing that can make me happier than that," said Edwards, who is one of only three players in Husker history to record 40 career doubles and 40 career homers (she's nearing 50-50).
Revelle said Edwards, who is hitting .364 in 44 at-bats, has handled her limited plate opportunities "like a champ." The senior likely learned how to handle it after watching older sister Taylor go through something similar at Nebraska, Revelle added.
Taylor Edwards was a three-time all-conference catcher for the Huskers from 2011-14. Her 41 walks in 2014 ranked near the top nationally.
Tristen Edwards is more likely to see better pitches to hit when the Huskers (9-7) host Illinois (14-6) in a four-game series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bowlin Stadium. The Illini will challenge with Big Ten pitcher of the week Sydney Sickels, who is 8-2 with a 0.68 earned-run average. She has struck out 89.
