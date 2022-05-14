'It's just all about fight': Nebraska leans into familiar formula to beat Michigan for emotional Big Ten tourney title

When the story of the 2022 Nebraska softball team is told in years to come, they'll of course talk about the streak.

A run of 18 straight wins in the middle of the season created buzz amongst fans, caught the nation's attention and sprung the Huskers into Big Ten title and NCAA Tournament contention.

Such a feat and experience would be difficult to top, or maybe even match.

But Nebraska (40-14) did so Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan, and this one comes with hardware.

Cam Ybarra had two big swings, including a tiebreaking RBI double in the top of the eighth inning, to help lift NU to a 3-1 win against No. 23 Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. For the first time since joining the Big Ten, the Huskers will be clearing space for a conference tournament trophy in Lincoln.

The trophy was in the hands of the players moments after the final out, and then they walked over and handed it to Rhonda Revelle in an emotional moment for the longtime Husker coach and her players.

"I thought they just wanted me to hold it so they get situated, and they said, 'No, this is as much as yours as it is ours,'" Revelle said. "It kind of threw me for a curveball. They were very intentional, it was very meaningful and it was very special."

Said Ybarra, "It was just emotional to be able to have her touch the trophy."

NU's last conference tourney title run came in 2004 in the Big 12, and this one comes a year after NU finished eighth in the Big Ten.

With Saturday's win, NU also locked a spot in the NCAA Tournament with the Big Ten's automatic berth, though the Huskers appeared to be a shoo-in before Saturday's final.

The only question now is where Nebraska will be playing next weekend. They'll find out at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

The Huskers got great prep work for the NCAA Tournament over three days in East Lansing. They scratched their way to wins against Penn State (3-1) and Ohio State (2-1) behind stout pitching from Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace and some clutch at-bats — the kind of play needed to win ballgames in an NCAA regional.

The formula worked Saturday against the Wolverines (36-16), who the Huskers defeated twice during the regular season.

Ybarra homered on the first pitch she saw from Michigan ace Alex Storako in the top of the first inning to give NU an early 1-0 lead. But then Storako dialed back into her All-American form and at one point retired 11 straight Huskers.

Her efforts kept Michigan in the game, the Wolverines broke through in the fifth inning when Audrey LeClair knocked in a run to tie the game.

The Wolverines threatened a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh when the first two batters — hit by pitch and walk — reached base against Ferrell, who had another excellent performance.

Wallace entered the circle and got LeClair to ground into what felt like a game-saving double play. Ybarra fielded the ball, tagged the Wolverine running to second and then threw to first for the second out. The play was upheld after a review to see if Ybarra indeed tagged the runner.

Michigan, however, still had a runner on third with an out to work with, but Wallace got Lexie Blair to pop out to end the threat.

"It’s just all about fight and we were just going to leave it all out there today," said Ybarra, NU's senior second baseman who was named the tournament's most valuable player.

Storako recorded two quick outs to begin the eighth before walking Billie Andrews on four pitches, setting the stage for Ybarra. Like she did in the first inning, the senior swung at the first pitch she saw — up in the zone — and ball sailed to the gap in right-center field for the Huskers to take a 2-1 lead.

Prior to the hit, Storako had been pitching above Ybarra's power zone to avoid what happened in the first inning.

But, "first pitch, it was the same level as my first at-bat, just a little bit outside," said Ybarra, who finished with two of NU's four hits. "I was just like, 'That's the one. They're giving it to me again.' I just hacked at it and made something happen."

Sydney Gray then added an insurance run and it was Gray who fielded Michigan's last attempt and fired it to first to clinch the win for NU, which is 4-0 in extra-inning games this season.

In six-plus innings of work, Ferrell allowed only three hits, and made several key outs when the Wolverines had runners in scoring position over multiple innings.

What allowed the Huskers to play at the level it did this week — to post three wins against three of the Big Ten's best pitchers in three tense games?

Revelle points to a few things, starting with the players' and staff members' trust in each other that they're going to give it their all.

And then, "I just think they really, really enjoy this so much, that they're free," the coach said. "They're free to just compete and play hard."

In a fitting matter, Nebraska's journey through the Big Ten portion of its schedule began and ended with Michigan. The Huskers opened Big Ten play with two wins against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

Those wins set the tone for the remainder of the season, and a return trip to the state seven weeks later yielded the program's biggest win in several seasons.

After the game, Revelle said she turned to Ferrell and asked, "Is this real?"

Ferrell was trying to take it in, too, but said there was still more to play for.

"I said, 'You know what Liv, we don't know who we're playing and where we're playing, so how about you and I have a pact that we just enjoy the rest of this day?'" Revelle said.

The celebration was on, and now the story continues next week.

Briefly

Ybarra was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Ferrell, Wallace and Mya Felder.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

