'It's exciting to have our fans excited': Husker softball creating buzz, but also trying to stay in the moment

Rhonda Revelle is aware of it. Her Husker softball team has won 13 straight games.

NU fought hard for two more wins Sunday at Michigan State to improve to 8-0 in Big Ten play, and the 13-game win streak is the longest in program history since 2002.

There's been a boost to Nebraska's NCAA Tournament hopes, and a boost in buzz.

Revelle, though, doesn't want to talk about streaks or what May could look like. The longtime NU coach wants the Huskers to keep their heads down, grind and not get caught up in that buzz.

But make no mistake, Revelle is thrilled about what's going on this spring over at Bowlin Stadium, and there are conversations with the players about it.

"It's exciting to have our fans excited," Revelle said Monday. "And why are they (the fans) excited? Well, they're excited for two reasons. Because you all play really hard and we're winning more than we're not. Those two things make for a really fun experience for our fans."

The fans will have multiple chances this week to catch the Huskers, who host a doubleheader against Iowa beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

NU, which last lost on March 15, will host Minnesota in a three-game series beginning Friday. Minnesota has been one of the Big Ten's top programs in recent years.

At 28-9, Nebraska is having its best season since 2016, when it last played in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers are 32nd in the latest RPI rankings, which is a good spot to be at to land an NCAA bid. Five of the eight league wins have come on the road (Michigan and Michigan State).

NU is 19 games over .500 for the first time since going 44-18 during a run to the NCAA Super Regionals in 2014.

But maybe generating the most buzz is the Huskers being atop the Big Ten standings as teams near the halfway point of the conference season. Northwestern is second at 8-1. The Huskers have won their first eight Big Ten games in different ways, whether it's relying on pitching one game (NU leads the Big Ten in ERA — 2.29 — in conference games only), clutch hits in the next game, or turning to homers in another.

On Sunday, the Huskers showed their mental toughness in winning a pair of back-and-forth games at Michigan State. The Spartans rallied to force extra innings in Game 1, but NU prevailed on Olivia Ferrell's homer to center in the ninth inning. In Game 2, NU rallied, grabbed the lead and held on.

"I don't know if in the moment we thought we were being tough. We were just being, we were just completely invested in the moment," Revelle said. "We were unfazed.

"Nobody responded other than, 'OK, next play,' and that was really fun to watch. We didn't get too high, we didn't get too low, we just stayed the course."

That's the key moving forward, Revelle notes. Stay the course. Don't look too far ahead.

All focus was on Michigan State last week. All focus now is on the Hawkeyes (18-18, 1-8 Big Ten) during what is a very busy run. Sunday began a stretch of eight games in eight days for the Huskers, who took a lighter practice approach Monday to help recover from the weekend and travel, and they will take a day off Wednesday before prepping for the Gophers (18-15-1, 5-4).

"The process of playing good softball is hard to maintain, so it's going to take all of our energy on that," Revelle said.

As for the rise in hype, Revelle sees a great place for it.

"Let (the fans) be fans and they do all the hype," she said. "They can be our hype men and women. But we understand that staying in a good place is hard, so we just got to keep our head down and let them do their deal and we'll do ours."

Both of Tuesday's games against Iowa will be on BTN.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

