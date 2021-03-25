It's been nearly 700 days since its last home game. So, yeah, NU softball team is thrilled to be back at Bowlin

As the sun was going down at a recent Husker softball practice, a brief response from the team's starting second baseman served as a stark lesson on how long it's been since Nebraska last hosted a meaningful game.
Coach Rhonda Revelle thought she was reminding Cam Ybarra of the challenge in playing second base in games when the sun is going down over the left-field side of Bowlin Stadium. Ybarra would be looking into the hard sun, you know, like in past seasons.
"She goes, 'Coach, I've never played a game here,'" Revelle said of Ybarra, a two-year Husker who transferred from Oregon State prior to the 2020-21 school year. "I was like, 'Oh, my gosh.'"
When the Huskers take the field at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Penn State, it will mark the team's first home game since April 28, 2019 — a span of 698 days.
"Wow, that's a long time ago," Revelle said.
"I think that was senior day," junior pitcher Courtney Wallace said in a form of a question. "It was cold out. I remember that."
Yes, it was senior day, and, yes, it was cold. The Huskers beat Maryland 9-1 — Wallace started the game in the circle — to wrap up a three-game sweep.
Sure, Nebraska played games last year. But the Huskers spent the first five weekends on the road, and were one day away from hosting their first home games before COVID-19 stopped everything in mid-March.
"I was talking to my dad about it," said Wallace, a Papillion-La Vista graduate. "I was like, 'Wow, I haven't played at Bowlin in two years and I'm almost a senior, and it's been so long.'
"I try to explain it to the freshmen. Like, 'You don't understand what it's like. It's so nice being able to play at home with all the fans and stuff.' I'm really excited to get back to Bowlin."
Wallace isn't the only one excited. After spending the first two weekends of the season playing games in Florida, the Huskers (6-6) will play four contests against the Nittany Lions (0-12) over three days this weekend in Lincoln.
"It's going to be nice going 10 minutes down the street," Wallace said.
Of the 10 players who started against Maryland in the 2019 home finale, five — Tristen Edwards, Samantha Owen, Peyton Glatter, Rylie Unzicker and Wallace — are still on the team.
Of Nebraska's 22 players, 10 will suit up for their first home game, including eight freshmen, and many of those newbies are likely to see playing time this weekend.
The Huskers started four freshmen in their most recent game — a 3-1 win against Purdue on March 14. MJ Green, Sydney Gray, Billie Andrews and Caitlynn Neal combined to go 9-for-12 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored in the win, and Neal went 5-for-9 over the weekend.
"They're coming along," Revelle said. "They're great students of the game, they love to compete and they're making a difference."
Nebraska is slated to play 16 games at home this season as part of a 44-game, conference-only schedule. The Huskers will play four-game series from here on out, a unique format that will certainly test teams in how they manage lineup cards. In a normal season, conference teams would play three-game series over three days.
"It's going to be so interesting just managing the pitching staffs alone," Revelle said as teams are expected to see one or two pitchers a lot. "I don't know if any of us have any idea (how it will work out). I think we're just going to have to live our way through it."
In addition to prepping for a home series, the Huskers learned Wednesday that they'll be able to host up to 675 fans per game this weekend.
The fans will be a welcome sight for a team that has played in front of family members only to begin the season. Running onto the Bowlin Stadium grass for a game for the first time in nearly 23 months will be a welcome sight, too.
"It's going to really exciting to see some other people out there other than our family and friends," Wallace said.
Nebraska will host a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 12:30 p.m. before closing the series at noon Sunday.