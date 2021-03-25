It's been nearly 700 days since its last home game. So, yeah, NU softball team is thrilled to be back at Bowlin

"They're coming along," Revelle said. "They're great students of the game, they love to compete and they're making a difference."

Nebraska is slated to play 16 games at home this season as part of a 44-game, conference-only schedule. The Huskers will play four-game series from here on out, a unique format that will certainly test teams in how they manage lineup cards. In a normal season, conference teams would play three-game series over three days.

"It's going to be so interesting just managing the pitching staffs alone," Revelle said as teams are expected to see one or two pitchers a lot. "I don't know if any of us have any idea (how it will work out). I think we're just going to have to live our way through it."

In addition to prepping for a home series, the Huskers learned Wednesday that they'll be able to host up to 675 fans per game this weekend.

The fans will be a welcome sight for a team that has played in front of family members only to begin the season. Running onto the Bowlin Stadium grass for a game for the first time in nearly 23 months will be a welcome sight, too.

"It's going to really exciting to see some other people out there other than our family and friends," Wallace said.