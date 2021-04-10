'It was just odd': After Ferrell and Revelle are ejected, Wallace enters to help spark NU sweep

Nebraska had just lost its starting pitcher and its head coach, so Courtney Wallace rushed to the bullpen to get her arm loosened.
"I was kind of freaked out, a little nervous," she said.
Wallace, however, collected herself with some deep breaths, and then she made sure the Huskers didn’t lose the game, either. She handled it like a competitor, her coach would later say.
The junior pitcher tossed the final four innings and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the final inning to help the NU softball team to a 5-4 victory against Illinois in the first of two games Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.
Behind 10 hits, including two homers against one of the Big Ten’s top pitchers, The Huskers followed with a 10-6 victory in the second contest to improve to 13-10.
"That’s about as gritty and as much fight as we can ask for out of this team," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said.
The win capped a long and odd day for the Huskers, who played without Revelle and pitcher Olivia Ferrell for the final four innings of Game 1. Both were ejected in the top of the fourth inning by the letter of the law, so to speak.
NU senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was hit by a pitch in the first inning, marking the third time in the series she had been plunked. That drew the ire of Revelle and after a 10-minute meeting, the umpires issued warnings to both teams. Any more batters hit by pitches — intentional or unintentional — would result in ejections for the pitcher and coach.
Ferrell, who had gotten through three clean innings, unintentionally hit Illinois' Katie Wingerter in the arm with a pitch to open the fourth.
“The way they issued the warning, yes, what happened had to happen,” said Revelle, who calls pitches for her team. “What I don’t know, and I can’t speak to, is if it could have been applied any differently. I don’t know if both teams had to be warned, or if one could have been warned.”
So Revelle and Ferrell left the field together and then watched the rest of the game through a window from the softball clubhouse that sits behind the right-field concourse.
“I’ve never sat and watched Nebraska play before,” said Revelle, who was last ejected from a game in 1995.
“Quite honestly, it felt like, ‘Why are we up here?’ It was just odd. At the same time, we (Revelle and Ferrell) were both working really hard to keep our energy going out here on the field because we wanted them to still feel us.”
Revelle and Ferrell watched as Illinois rallied from down 4-0. The Illini cut it to 4-3 on a solo homer in the top of the sixth. They watched Billie Andrews drive in a critical insurance run in the bottom half of the sixth.
Illinois (15-8) plated a run and had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh, but Wallace induced a pair of infield groundouts to seal the win.
Ferrell and Revelle returned to the field for Game 2 and Ferrell got the start after throwing only 53 pitches in the first game. The junior right-hander fought through a three-run, 51-pitch first inning and made it through 6 1/3 innings to earn the win.
She got help from the Husker offense against Sydney Sickels, the Illinois ace who shut down the NU bats a night earlier. A two-run homer that hit the Alex Gordon Complex beyond right field from senior Rylie Unzicker chased Sickels (who had streak of 27 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run snapped) out of the game.
Billie Andrews immediately followed with her second of two home runs to tie the game at 5-5, and Cam Ybarra broke it open with a bases-clearing double in a four-run fourth inning.
Fittingly, Wallace, who earned the Game 1 win, entered Game 2 and got the final two outs.
After Friday night, the Huskers were scuffling, having lost three straight. Less than 24 hours later, they swept a doubleheader from one of the Big Ten's top teams.
"We’re at one of the points in our season where we have to find our fire because we are on the cusp of possibly going to postseason and possibly not," Wallace said. "So I think this was a really good game to have that energy shift and for us to figure out where we need to be moving forward."
Edwards, meanwhile, increased her streak of reaching base safely to 24 plate appearances before it came to an end in the fourth inning of Game 2. It's the third-longest streak in NCAA history and was just one short of a Big Ten record and two short of an NCAA record.
NU and Illinois will close the series at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.