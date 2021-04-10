'It was just odd': After Ferrell and Revelle are ejected, Wallace enters to help spark NU sweep

Nebraska had just lost its starting pitcher and its head coach, so Courtney Wallace rushed to the bullpen to get her arm loosened.

"I was kind of freaked out, a little nervous," she said.

Wallace, however, collected herself with some deep breaths, and then she made sure the Huskers didn’t lose the game, either. She handled it like a competitor, her coach would later say.

The junior pitcher tossed the final four innings and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the final inning to help the NU softball team to a 5-4 victory against Illinois in the first of two games Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.

Behind 10 hits, including two homers against one of the Big Ten’s top pitchers, The Huskers followed with a 10-6 victory in the second contest to improve to 13-10.

"That’s about as gritty and as much fight as we can ask for out of this team," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said.

The win capped a long and odd day for the Huskers, who played without Revelle and pitcher Olivia Ferrell for the final four innings of Game 1. Both were ejected in the top of the fourth inning by the letter of the law, so to speak.