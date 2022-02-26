Inclement weather in Arkansas means NU softball team will play at Kansas instead

The Nebraska softball team is not going to Fayetteville, Arkansas, this weekend after all.

The Huskers are headed to Lawrence, Kansas, instead.

Due to inclement weather, the Woo Pig Classic scheduled for this weekend at Arkansas was canceled. The Huskers and Kansas quickly scheduled a three-game series that will begin with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday in Lawrence.

They'll play a third game at 1 p.m. Monday.

The Huskers (6-4) and Jayhawks were each scheduled to play in Arkansas' tournament.

The Woo Pig Classic, which included host Arkansas and Louisville, was scheduled to start Friday. It was pushed back to a Sunday start before a final decision was made to call off the tournament.

Kansas is 6-4 and and is coming off a 2-3 showing at the Texas A&M tournament. The Jayhawks have three hitters hitting .360 or better.

NU is coming a 4-1 showing at the New Mexico State tournament. The Huskers hit 14 home runs over the five games.

