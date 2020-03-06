Huskers unable to recover from early deficit in loss to Oregon State

The Nebraska softball team was unable to dig out of an early hole in a 4-3 loss to Oregon State to open the ASU Invitational on Friday in Tempe, Arizona.

The Beavers scored their four runs in the top of the first inning, doing so on three hits, one walk and error.

Husker pitcher Lindsey Walljasper settled in and combined with Olivia Ferrell to limit Oregon State to two hits over the final six innings.

But, outside of two homers from Tristen Edwards, NU was unable to get over the hump offensively. Oregon State's Mariah Mazon pitched a complete game. She allowed five hits and struck out eight.

Oregon State took an early lead on Mazon's two-run homer and Izzy Owen tripled in two more runs.

Edwards homered in the bottom of the first inning and added a two-run shot in the fifth.

Edwards became the sixth player in school history to have 40 career homers and 80 career extra-base hits. Her homers also pushed her into the school's all-time top five.

NU was set to play Wright State later in the day.

