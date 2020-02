Nebraska senior Tristen Edwards was named Big Ten softball player of the week after a big weekend at the plate in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The outfielder and lead-off hitter batted .438 with four homers, two doubles, nine runs, five RBIs and five walks in five games at the season-opening Troy Cox Classic.

The four homers bring Edwards' career total to 35, which is tied for sixth in school history.

