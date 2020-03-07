Huskers softball team splits two games in Arizona

Arizona State scored four runs in the fifth inning as the Sun Devils handed the Nebraska softball team a 7-3 loss Saturday at the Arizona State Invitational in Tempe, Arizona.

In Nebraska's first game of the day, Cam Ybarra tied a Husker record and Nebraska scored twice with two outs in the eighth inning to defeat Lehigh 3-2.

The Sun Devils took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell tied it in fourth, singling to drive in Tristen Edwards, but Ybarra was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first to end the inning.

Arizona State reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning, but Nebraska (9-13) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth with back-to-back RBI doubles from Edwards and Samantha Owen.

But Arizona State seized control with its big fifth inning, the big blow coming on Alynah Torres' two-run double. The Devils added an insurance run in the sixth.

Ferrell took the loss, falling to 3-7. She struck out three in five innings, allowing six runs on seven hits. Edwards was 2-for-3 with the double and two RBIs.