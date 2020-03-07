Huskers softball team splits two games in Arizona

Arizona State scored four runs in the fifth inning as the Sun Devils handed the Nebraska softball team a 7-3 loss Saturday at the Arizona State Invitational in Tempe, Arizona.
In Nebraska's first game of the day, Cam Ybarra tied a Husker record and Nebraska scored twice with two outs in the eighth inning to defeat Lehigh 3-2.
The Sun Devils took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell tied it in fourth, singling to drive in Tristen Edwards, but Ybarra was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first to end the inning.
Arizona State reclaimed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning, but Nebraska (9-13) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth with back-to-back RBI doubles from Edwards and Samantha Owen.
But Arizona State seized control with its big fifth inning, the big blow coming on Alynah Torres' two-run double. The Devils added an insurance run in the sixth.
Ferrell took the loss, falling to 3-7. She struck out three in five innings, allowing six runs on seven hits. Edwards was 2-for-3 with the double and two RBIs.
In the first game, Nebraska took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning when pinch runner Bree Boruff scored on Ybarra's second of three doubles. Ybarra went 4-for-4 against Lehigh, her three doubles tying the Husker record for a game.
The Mountain Hawks tied it in the sixth with Jaelynn Chesson's two-out homer.
With Brooke Andrews starting on second in the eighth and the Huskers down to their last strike, Ferrell struck out but reached first on a wild pitch to keep the inning alive, and Andrews moved to third. Walljasper singled up the middle to drive in both runners.
Lehigh scored an unearned run in its half of the eighth, but couldn't manage anything else against Ferrell, who struck out three in two innings to earn the win.
The Huskers face New Mexico State at 11 a.m. Sunday to finish their trip to Tempe. They return to Bowlin Stadium on March 14 for games against North Dakota and Northern Colorado.