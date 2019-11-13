The Nebraska softball team announced one of its biggest recruiting classes in recent memory.
The Huskers signed eight players Wednesday, including in-state Super-Staters Billie Andrews of Gretna and Abbie Squier of Lincoln Southwest.
The class also hits several other parts of the country. Camyl Armendariz hails from California, Milee Green and Abbey Newlun are from Texas, Sydney Gray and Caitlynn Neal are from Arizona and Kaylin Kinney is from Iowa. Most of these players have been committed to NU for several years.
Kinney has put together a dominating run in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Kennedy High School standout was named Iowa's Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior, finishing 15-3 with a 0.50 earned-run average, while also hitting .563 with 13 homers and 41 RBIs. She also had interest from powerhouse programs Michigan and Alabama.
Neal is another standout prep pitcher. She is ranked as the No. 30 recruit nationally by Extra Inning Softball, and last month, the Dewey, Arizona, native helped lead the USA U17 National Team to an 8-0 record in the Pan American Championships. She had a 0.66 ERA during her junior season at Bradshaw Mountain High School. Neal also can play outfield.
Green, an infielder, is ranked as a top-100 recruit by FloSoftball, and plays on the same club team as Newlun, who is from The Woodlands, Texas.
Gray, a shortstop, helped Sabino High School capture an Arizona 3A state title as a junior, batting. 487 with 36 hits, seven homers and 23 RBIs. She was named 3A regional player of the year, 3A offensive player of the year and conference defensive player of the year as a freshman. Gray and Neal play on the same club team, Arizona Desert Thunder.
Armendariz continues the Corona Angels pipeline to the Nebraska program. Also an infielder, the La Verne, California native, had career numbers of .424, 76 RBIs, 21 doubles, 18 homers and five triples.
Andrews, the state's best defensive shortstop, will be joining her older sister Brooke, who is a freshman on this year's Husker squad. Billie Andrews had career numbers of 147 hits, 57 homers, 24 doubles, 139 RBIs, 159 runs scored and 59 stolen bases.
In Squier, the Huskers will be getting one of the state's most-clutch hitters. Squier, a three-time Super-Stater, belted 18 homers as a senior and finished batting .495. She hit .516 as a junior and .467 as a sophomore, and was among the top defensive outfielders.
"This is an athletic, competitive, high-performing and high-character class," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said in a statement. "This is a group that has worked to get to know each other well, even though they come from five different states."