Huskers softball returning to the Sunshine State for six more games

After taking a week off, the Nebraska softball team will return to Florida for games against No. 23 Michigan and Purdue this weekend.

The Huskers will play the Wolverines twice Thursday and once Friday, and then play Purdue twice Saturday and once Sunday. All games will take place at Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg, Florida.

Nebraska went 3-3 during the opening weekend of the season in Leesburg.

Senior Tristen Edwards went 8-for-18 with three homers and six RBIs in the six-game opening stretch, which landed her Big Ten weekly honors.

The Huskers also showed some sparks in the circle, finishing with a team earned-run average of 2.67. NU pitchers combined for 36 strikeouts while allowing only 10 walks.

Michigan (4-2) tossed three shutouts over the first weekend of the season and ranks third in the Big Ten in team ERA (1.20). Opponents are hitting just .135 against Michigan pitchers. Led by Meghan Beaubien, the Wolverines also lead the Big Ten with 78 strikeouts.

Purdue (2-4) was swept by Michigan and Rutgers in two-game sets two weekends ago. The Boilermakers feature two of the league's top hitters in Rachel Becker and Cora Bassett, who combined to go 20-for-41 (.487) in six games to begin the season.

After the Florida trip, the Huskers will begin on-campus play against Penn State on March 26 at Bowlin Stadium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0