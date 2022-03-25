Huskers ride homers to a strong start in Big Ten play, sweeping No. 19 Michigan in doubleheader

The Nebraska softball team aced its first Big Ten test of the season Friday in Ann Harbor, Michigan.

The Huskers beat No. 19 Michigan 3-2 and 7-4 — and the Big Ten leader in home runs flaunted its offensive firepower in both victories.

In the nightcap, Nebraska slugged three home runs. Sydney Gray provided the biggest blast, a three-run shot in the fifth inning to give the Huskers a 6-4 lead. Billie Andrews and Cam Ybarra both homered in the third.

Courtney Wallace earned the save in the first game, then pitched a complete game in the second. In her start, Wallace worked around a shaky first inning when Michigan rallied for four runs. From there, Wallace allowed just two hits and no runs.

Friday represented Nebraska's (21-9, 2-0 Big Ten) first crack at a nationally ranked team this season.

In the first game, Ava Bredwell provided the fireworks.

Bredwell broke a scoreless tie in the second inning with a two-run shot to support Olivia Ferrell, who pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to get the Huskers off to a good start in the doubleheader.

After Bredwell's homer, Ferrell minimized the Wolverines (18-9, 0-2), who managed just four hits in five innings. Michigan did string together one-run rallies in the fourth and fifth innings.

Wallace shut down a potential Michigan rally in the seventh inning after Taylor Bump hit a one-out single, representing the tying run. But Wallace induced a game-ending double play.

The teams were originally scheduled to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the threat of inclement weather Sunday altered the schedule.

The Huskers and Wolverines will conclude the series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

