Huskers rally to tie, but squander late opportunities in series-closing loss to Penn State

It was evident early, a perfect weekend for the Nebraska softball team was going to require a less-than-perfect victory.
One Nittany Lion swing prevented both opportunities.
Chelsea Bisi’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the eighth inning lifted Penn State to a 7-5 victory — and the Nittany Lions’ first 'W' of the season — against the Huskers on Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
Penn State avoided a four-game sweep and the Huskers had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Nebraska clawed out of an early 4-0 hole and tied the game in the sixth inning but was unable to take advantage of some late opportunities, including bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the seventh, and two on with one out in the eighth as the Huskers attempted a second rally.
NU, on the verge of many breakthroughs throughout Sunday, stranded 12 base runners.
"We had lots of chances to win it and it really comes down to key hits," NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. "It’s an unfortunate loss, but like I told our team, we haven’t had one like that this year, and this is pretty much a new group.
"They sting, but you really take losses and learn from them both as individuals and collectively as a team."
The Huskers (9-7) tied the game in the sixth on Billie Andrew’s second of three hits, a bases-loaded RBI single down the right-field line. Freshman Caitlynn Neal also tried to score on the play but was tagged out at home, and NU was on the wrong end of a questionable out earlier in the frame.
Penn State got the lead runner on to begin the eighth against junior Olivia Ferrell, who was making her third appearance in the series. Four batters later, Bisi hit a ball up the middle to break the tie.
"I think that every game is a grind and there’s no pitches off," Revelle said. "Once the last game is over, the scoreboard is back to zero and you have to treat it just like you treat it when you’re starting the series, and I think that’s part of the growing process."
Penn State (1-15), which was outscored 27-4 in the first three games of the series, was the aggressor in the early going. The Nittany Lions’ four-run first inning was fueled by three consecutive hits to begin the game, three passed balls and two stolen bases.
The Huskers, who hit .400 in the series with runners in scoring position, fought back.
Courtney Wallace had two RBI hits and Cam Ybarra added another during the middle innings. And then Andrews delivered in the sixth to tie it at 5-5.
“It was just the first inning, so we knew we had the whole rest of the game to come back,” said Andrews, who finished the series with 10 hits, including two triples and a homer, and five RBIs. “We’re fighters so we’re not going to give up after the first inning. The energy in the dugout stays pretty consistent throughout.”
Wallace, who came in relief of freshman Kaylin Kinney in the first inning, and Ferrell (4-5) combined to keep the Huskers within striking distance.
Nebraska lost starting third baseman Sydney Gray in the top of the seventh inning. The freshman tried to avoid colliding with catcher Anni Raley on a pop-up in foul territory and went down holding her left knee. Gray, who was on crutches afterward, had two hits Sunday and was sparking the lineup this season.
Revelle didn't know many details immediately after the game.
"I’m sick for that kid," Revelle said. "I’d be sick for any of them, but I’ll tell you, that’s a kid, the way she works every day, and I’m just sick for her. We’ll know soon, but sad."
