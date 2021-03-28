Huskers rally to tie, but squander late opportunities in series-closing loss to Penn State

The Huskers (9-7) tied the game in the sixth on Billie Andrew’s second of three hits, a bases-loaded RBI single down the right-field line. Freshman Caitlynn Neal also tried to score on the play but was tagged out at home, and NU was on the wrong end of a questionable out earlier in the frame.

Penn State got the lead runner on to begin the eighth against junior Olivia Ferrell, who was making her third appearance in the series. Four batters later, Bisi hit a ball up the middle to break the tie.

"I think that every game is a grind and there’s no pitches off," Revelle said. "Once the last game is over, the scoreboard is back to zero and you have to treat it just like you treat it when you’re starting the series, and I think that’s part of the growing process."

Penn State (1-15), which was outscored 27-4 in the first three games of the series, was the aggressor in the early going. The Nittany Lions’ four-run first inning was fueled by three consecutive hits to begin the game, three passed balls and two stolen bases.

The Huskers, who hit .400 in the series with runners in scoring position, fought back.

Courtney Wallace had two RBI hits and Cam Ybarra added another during the middle innings. And then Andrews delivered in the sixth to tie it at 5-5.