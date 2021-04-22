Huskers, other Big Ten teams try to play into NCAA Tournament picture without knowing what it looks like

How the NCAA selection committee determines the Big Ten representatives will be among the biggest challenges next month in piecing together the field.

"In my gut, I feel like you almost need to finish in the top four," Revelle said. "And routinely, in the last few years, (Big Ten) softball has been a five- to sometimes six-bid league.

"I don't trust that we're going to get five or six in."

That means the Huskers have some work do to. They are currently tied with Iowa for fifth. The top three teams in the standings — Michigan, Minnesota and Northwestern — have separated themselves, and Illinois (18-10) is fourth.

The encouraging news for NU, which is coming off a 1-3 weekend at Minnesota, is it has a chance to make a move. The Huskers' next eight games (vs. Wisconsin and Maryland) are at home, and then they'll close against Iowa and Northwestern. All four foes are ahead of NU in the RPI.

"I think there's a lot in front of us and there's a lot to play for," Revelle said. "It's always nice to be at this stage in the season and feel like you still have a lot to play for."

Nebraska will look to build its résumé against a Wisconsin team that appears to be finding its stride. The Badgers (12-16) are 7-1 in their previous eight games.