Huskers, other Big Ten teams try to play into NCAA Tournament picture without knowing what it looks like

There are 16 games remaining on Nebraska's softball schedule, four coming this weekend against Wisconsin.
If and how many games will be played beyond the May 16 regular-season finale at Northwestern is as clear as mud, and it has little to do with the Huskers' current record (15-13).
Because the Big Ten is playing a conference-only schedule due to COVID-19, many of the league's teams are standing at the plate and have no idea what's coming. The RPI rankings, the NCAA's primary source for determining a 64-team field, are quite unbalanced because Big Ten schools did not play nonconference games.
So what is it going to take to get into the NCAA Tournament in 2021?
"That feels like the $64,000 question, right?" NU coach Rhonda Revelle said. "I don't know what it's going to take because the RPI does look really weird."
Normally, a team wants to be in the 30s and 40s in the RPI to feel pretty good about earning an at-large berth for the NCAA postseason, and that ranking can be boosted by nonconference games. Nebraska is currently at 133.
A very talented Northwestern team (21-7) is 56th in the RPI, and two spots behind 8-9 Canisius. Minnesota (22-6) is 43rd and clubhouse leader Michigan (21-4) is 30th, one spot behind a 10-6 Fairfield team. Maryland, at 11-17, is 17 spots ahead of NU, which has been dinged for a 2-2 weekend at Rutgers.
How the NCAA selection committee determines the Big Ten representatives will be among the biggest challenges next month in piecing together the field.
"In my gut, I feel like you almost need to finish in the top four," Revelle said. "And routinely, in the last few years, (Big Ten) softball has been a five- to sometimes six-bid league.
"I don't trust that we're going to get five or six in."
That means the Huskers have some work do to. They are currently tied with Iowa for fifth. The top three teams in the standings — Michigan, Minnesota and Northwestern — have separated themselves, and Illinois (18-10) is fourth.
The encouraging news for NU, which is coming off a 1-3 weekend at Minnesota, is it has a chance to make a move. The Huskers' next eight games (vs. Wisconsin and Maryland) are at home, and then they'll close against Iowa and Northwestern. All four foes are ahead of NU in the RPI.
"I think there's a lot in front of us and there's a lot to play for," Revelle said. "It's always nice to be at this stage in the season and feel like you still have a lot to play for."
Nebraska will look to build its résumé against a Wisconsin team that appears to be finding its stride. The Badgers (12-16) are 7-1 in their previous eight games.
The Huskers also will look to build more consistency, especially at the plate. Revelle said the lineup has exhibited "flashes" and the team is striving to build up quality at-bats.
NU showed several flashes at Minnesota. It had the then-No. 24 Gophers on the ropes in the series opener before losing on a walk-off hit. Senior Olivia Ferrell pitched one of her best games of the season in Game 2, but was outdone by a no-hitter. And after a forgettable day at the plate Saturday, NU bounced back to win the series finale behind some clutch hits against two dominant pitchers.
"I think that we're learning as a group as we build with this group," Revelle said. "The way we approach our day, a practice day or gameday, determines our success a lot. So really, trying to be very consistent about how you get ready to compete every single day."
Friday's series opener at Bowlin Stadium is slated for a 5:30 p.m. start. Saturday's doubleheader will begin at noon, and Sunday's finale is set for 1 p.m. on BTN.