Huskers manage just one hit in 1-0 loss to open softball series at Iowa

Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell was outdueled by Iowa ace Allison Doocy in the Hawkeyes' 1-0 victory Friday in Iowa City, Iowa, in the opener of a four-game series.

Ferrell pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and the lone run, as the Huskers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Freshman Caitlynn Neal had Nebraska's only hit against Doocy, who threw a no-hitter against Rutgers in her last start to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors. The Hawkeyes got back-to-back triples in the third inning to score the only run they needed.

The two teams resume their series with a doubleheader on Saturday.

