Huskers' late rally at Northwestern falls short in season finale

Northwest broke a tie ball game in the fourth inning, doubled its lead an inning later and then held off a late Husker rally in a 6-5 softball victory Sunday in Evanston, Illinois.

The Wildcats took three of four games from Nebraska, which ends its season at 22-22. The Huskers lost six of their final eight games.

The Huskers, who rallied for a 5-4 win in Game 3, trailed 3-1 Sunday before freshman leadoff hitter Billie Andrews hit a two-out, two-run single that ricocheted off the third-base bag to knot the game at 3-3.

Northwestern (29-15) regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth, then extended the lead to 6-3 on an RBI double and an RBI groundout in the fifth.

But the Huskers didn't go away. Senior Rylie Unzicker lined a home-run ball over the left-field fence in the sixth inning, and Tristen Edwards, in her final at-bat as a Husker, trimmed the deficit to one run with a no-doubt shot in the seventh.

But Northwestern pitcher Morgan Newport, who tossed a complete game, retired the next two batters to end the game and NU's season. Newport also had three hits, including a two-run homer.