Huskers' Kinney and Andrews receive weekly Big Ten honors

The future of Nebraska softball came into focus this past weekend against Maryland and again on Tuesday.

Freshmen Kaylin Kinney and Billie Andrews received weekly honors from the Big Ten. Kinney was named the conference's player of the week, and Andrews received weekly freshman honors for the fourth time this season.

Kinney became the first Husker freshman to receive player-of-the-week honors since Taylor Edwards in 2011.

She impacted NU's four-game sweep of Maryland both at the plate and in the circle. She reached base in seven of her eight plate appearances and finished with three home runs, four runs scored and six RBIs. Kinney also pitched five innings and allowed only one run in the third game of the series.

Andrews went 6-for-11 with three homers against the Terrapins. She finished with six RBIs.

