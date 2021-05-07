Huskers get one hit in 1-0 loss to open four-game softball series at Iowa

Nebraska's Olivia Ferrell was outdueled by Iowa ace Allison Doocy in the Hawkeyes' 1-0 victory Friday in Iowa City, Iowa, in the opener of a four-game series.
Ferrell pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and the lone run, as the Huskers (20-17) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.
Freshman Caitlynn Neal had Nebraska's only hit against Doocy, who threw a no-hitter against Rutgers in her last start to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors. The Hawkeyes (21-16) got back-to-back triples from Aralee Bogar and Brylee Klosterman with one out in the third inning to score the only run they needed.
Ferrell, who shined with a complete-game effort in a win against Maryland last Friday, finished with three strikeouts.
The Huskers threatened in the sixth when Neal's hit snapped Doocy's 10-inning hitless streak. A Billie Andrews walk moved Neal to second, but Cam Ybarra hit into a double play to end the threat.
In the seventh, Nebraska's Kaylin Kinney drew a leadoff walk. A sacrifice bunt moved pinch runner Camyl Armendariz to second, but the Huskers couldn't bring her in to tie the game.
The two teams resume their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, which begins at 11:30 a.m.
A look back at Nebraska softball's past five seasons
2020
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 9-14
2019
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 21-31 (9-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: Illinois defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
2018
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 31-23 (9-13 Big Ten)
How it ended: Michigan State defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
2017
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 24-29 (13-10 Big Ten)
How it ended: Penn State defeated the Huskers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
2016
Coach: Rhonda Revelle
Record: 35-21 (13-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Missouri defeated the Huskers 9-0 in the championship game of the NCAA Columbia (Mo.) Regional.