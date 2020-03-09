Huskers' Edwards receives Big Ten weekly softball honor

Nebraskas' Tristen Edwards was named co-Big Ten player of the week after a big weekend in the ASU Invitational.

The senior outfielder went 8-for-16 with three doubles and three home runs. She was responsible for six of the team's 14 RBIs.

Edwards also extended her on-base streak to 15 games.

Edwards has 42 career homers, which ranks fifth all-time in school history. Her 85 career extra-base hits rank fourth and her 140 career RBIs rank eighth.

Nebraska is set to host four games at Bowlin Stadium this weekend. NU will play North Dakota and Northern Colorado on Saturday and again on Sunday.

