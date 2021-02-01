Huskers' Edwards, Neal earn preseason honors

A pair of Husker softball players earned preseason honors Monday.

Senior outfielder Tristen Edwards was picked as the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year by D1Softball.com. Freshman pitcher/utility player Caitlynn Neal also was selected as the preseason newcomer of the year.

Edwards, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, batted .434 with 10 doubles and 11 home runs in a shortened 2020 season. The fifth-year senior from California also was named a third-team preseason All-American by Justin's World of Softball.

Neal, an Arizona native, is one of eight freshmen on Nebraska's 2021 roster and was ranked as the No. 30 recruit in the nation by Extra Inning Softball.

The Huskers are still awaiting the release of their 2021 schedule.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0