Huskers earn No. 2 seed for Big Ten softball tournament; here's a look at the schedule

The Nebraska softball team took two of three games from Indiana to close the regular season.
If the Hoosiers win Wednesday, they'll get another shot at the Huskers.
Nebraska is seeded No. 2 for the Big Ten Tournament, which will begin Wednesday in East Lansing, Michigan. Nebraska earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of Indiana-Penn State at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Indiana and Penn State will kickstart the single-elimination tournament at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Northwestern (39-9, 19-4 Big Ten) won the regular-season championship to earn the top seed and first since 2008.
NU (37-14, 17-5) posted its best finish in Big Ten play since 2014 when the Huskers earned a share of the Big Ten title.
All 11 games in this year's tournament will be shown on BTN.
No. 10-seeded Indiana vs. No. 7 Penn State, 10 a.m.
No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 6 Ohio State, 12:30 p.m.
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 Michigan State vs. No. 5 Maryland, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Nebraska vs. Indiana-Penn State winner, 10 a.m.
No. 3 Illinois vs. Purdue-Ohio State winner, 12:30 p.m.
No. 1 Northwestern vs. Wisconsin-Minnesota winner, 3:30 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan State-Maryland winner, 6 p.m.
Semifinals, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Photos: Nebraska softball hosts Indiana in regular-season finale
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska third basemen Sydney Gray winds up to throw to first base in the sixth inning against Indiana Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska pitcher Courtney Wallace delivers to the plate against Indiana during the fourth inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska starting pitcher Kaylin Kinney pitches against Indiana during the first inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska pitcher Olivia Ferrell winds up to deliver to the plate against Indiana during the fifth inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle (right) argues with the home plate umpire after a players bat was hit resulting in a foul ball against Indiana during the sixth inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle walks back to the dugout after talking with the home plate umpire in Sunday's game against Indiana at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska's Sydney Gray fires off a throw to first base to make the out against Indiana during the second inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska's Sydney Gray slides safely into third base during the eighth inning against Indiana Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska players celebrate as Billie Andrews (6) runs back to the dugout after a solo home run in the fifth inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska's Mya Felder (left) hugs Sydney Gray after Gray's solo homerun in the fifth inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Indiana's Grayson Radcliffe (left) reacts as Brianna Copeland (not pictured) scores against Nebraska in the seventh inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska's Billie Andrews celebrates as she reaches home after a solo home run during the fifth inning against Indiana Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
The Husker dugout erupts in cheers as Sydney Gray (bottom) reaches home plate after scoring the second solo home run of the fifth inning against Indiana Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
The Nebraska softball team celebrates its extra-inning win over Indiana Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska's Mya Felder (top left) celebrates with her teammates after her walk-off single allowed Billie Andrews (not pictured) to score and end the game in the eight inning against Indiana Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska's Mya Felder congratulates Husker pitcher Kaylin Kinney (44) after finishing the first inning with no runs against Indiana Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska's Billie Andrews celebrates after a strikeout by Kaylin Kinney (not pictured) against Indiana during the second inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle pushes home Cam Ybarra after she hit a solo home run against Indiana in the third inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
The Nebraska dugout celebrates after a home run hit by their teammate Cam Ybarra (not pictured) against Indiana during the third inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8
Nebraska's Mya Felder (left) and Sydney Gray (right) embrace their teammate Cam Ybarra after she hit a solo home run against Indiana during the third inning Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
