HUSKER SOFTBALL

Huskers earn No. 2 seed for Big Ten softball tournament; here's a look at the schedule

  • Updated
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5.8

The Husker dugout erupts in cheers as Sydney Gray (bottom) reaches home plate after scoring the second solo home run of the fifth inning against Indiana Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The Nebraska softball team took two of three games from Indiana to close the regular season.

If the Hoosiers win Wednesday, they'll get another shot at the Huskers.

Nebraska is seeded No. 2 for the Big Ten Tournament, which will begin Wednesday in East Lansing, Michigan. Nebraska earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of Indiana-Penn State at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Indiana and Penn State will kickstart the single-elimination tournament at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Northwestern (39-9, 19-4 Big Ten) won the regular-season championship to earn the top seed and first since 2008.

NU (37-14, 17-5) posted its best finish in Big Ten play since 2014 when the Huskers earned a share of the Big Ten title.

All 11 games in this year's tournament will be shown on BTN.

Wednesday's games

No. 10-seeded Indiana vs. No. 7 Penn State, 10 a.m.

No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 6 Ohio State, 12:30 p.m.

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan State vs. No. 5 Maryland, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games

No. 2 Nebraska vs. Indiana-Penn State winner, 10 a.m.

No. 3 Illinois vs. Purdue-Ohio State winner, 12:30 p.m.

No. 1 Northwestern vs. Wisconsin-Minnesota winner, 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan State-Maryland winner, 6 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday's championship

Semifinal winners, noon

