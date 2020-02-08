Huskers dominate pair of games at tournament, give Rhonda Revelle 1,000th career win

The Nebraska softball team picked up a pair of convincing victories, the second marking coach Rhonda Revelle's 1,000th career win, on Saturday at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Huskers used three big innings to beat Texas-El Paso 16-3 in five innings in the afternoon after an 8-1 win over Bradley in the morning.

Lindsey Walljasper batted 2-for-4 and drove in four runs against UTEP after allowing one run on three hits in a complete-game victory against Bradley.

The Huskers scored four runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and six in the fifth to overwhelm UTEP and improve to 3-1. Ally Riley was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer. Winning pitcher Olivia Ferrell was 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs, and Samantha Owen's 2-for-4 game included a three-run homer and four RBIs.

The Huskers put it away with their six-run fifth inning, which included Peyton Glatter's bases-loaded walk, a Ferrell RBI single, a two-run single by Walljasper, and run-scoring singles by Riley and Brooke Andrews.

The Huskers banged out 14 hits — Andrews, 2-for-4, was the fourth Husker with a multi-hit game — and drew six walks against UTEP.

Ferrell allowed one run on three hits in four innings.