Huskers defeat Lehigh in extra innings in Saturday's first game

Cam Ybarra tied a Husker record and Nebraska scored twice with two outs in the eighth inning to defeat Lehigh 3-2 Saturday at the Arizona State Invitational in Tempe, Arizona.

Nebraska (9-12) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Leading off, Olivia Ferrell reached base on an error, and pinch runner Bree Boruff stole second. Boruff moved to third when Lindsey Walljasper flied out, then scored on Cam Ybarra's second of three doubles.

Ybarra went 4-for-4, and her three doubles tied the Husker record for a game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mountain Hawks tied it in the sixth with Jaelynn Chesson's two-out homer.

With Brooke Andrews starting on second in the eighth and the Huskers down to their last strike, Olivia Ferrell struck out but reached first on a wild pitch to keep the inning alive, and Andrews moved to third. Walljasper singled up the middle to drive in both runners.

Lehigh scored an unearned run in its half of the eighth, but couldn't manage anything else against Ferrell, who struck out three in two innings to earn the win and improve to 3-6.

The Huskers played Arizona State later Saturday.

Check back for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0