Huskers cap 14-homer weekend with four more blasts in rout of Southeastern Louisiana

The Nebraska softball team hit four more home runs and concluded play in the Troy Cox Classic with an 11-1, six-inning blasting of Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Huskers (6-4) finished the tournament at 4-1, the only loss coming Friday to Southeastern Louisiana (6-2), 2-0.

NU had no trouble plating runs in the rematch.

Olivia Ferrell hit a grand slam — the Huskers' third of the weekend — Sydney Gray hit two homers and Cam Ybarra added one of her own — her third of the weekend — to lead the Husker offense. NU belted 14 homers in the tournament.

Courtney Wallace (4-1) continued her strong start to the season. The senior righty pitched all six innings, scattered seven hits, struck out three and walked none.

Of NU's eight hits against the Lions on Sunday, four were long balls.

Ybarra's homer gave the Huskers a 2-0 lead in the third inning. The next batter, Gray, took Mary-Cathryn Comeaux deep.

Ferrell's grand slam came in the fifth inning and it gave Nebraska a 7-1 lead. Gray ended the game via mercy rule in the sixth with a three-run shot.

The sophomore third baseman also had two homers in a win against Northern Colorado on Saturday.

After losing to Southeastern Louisiana two days earlier, Nebraska outscored its next three foes 32-6.

Ybarra and Gray each had two hits, and Billie Andrews was 1-for-3 to extend her hit streak to seven games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0