Huskers bring power show to Bowlin Stadium, blast six homers to sweep Friday double

Nebraska spent the first three weekends of the season blasting home runs on the road.

The power show, led by Billie Andrews, has come to Bowlin Stadium.

The long ball played a big part in the Husker softball team earning home wins against Wichita State (12-4 in six innings) and South Dakota State (9-0 in six innings) on Friday.

In the first game, it was a three-run blast over the scoreboard in left field from Billie Andrews and a grand slam from Kaylin Kinney that put the Shockers (10-6) in a deep hole early. Kinney added a two-run blast two innings later.

The nightcap against South Dakota State appeared on its way to a pitchers' duel, but back-to-back homers from Cam Ybarra and Sydney Gray in the fourth inning broke a scoreless tie.

Andrews continued her torrid start to the season with a two-run shot to left field in a four-run fifth inning. And then she ended the game via mercy rule with a two-run shot to right center that smacked the Alex Gordon Complex.

Nebraska (11-5) entered the day leading the Big Ten in homers with 43. They added six more Friday.

"We've just been working, changing our swings, changing our bat paths, whatever we can do because we know that we fell up short last year," Ybarra said of the uptick in power.

The Huskers got a shutout performance from senior Olivia Ferrell against the Jackrabbits. She pitched all six innings, struck out nine and allowed just one hit.

Some of NU's success at the plate this year has come against lesser teams. But against better competition this weekend, including the Summit League pitcher of the year in Tori Kniesche, the Huskers kept muscling softballs out of the park.

Andrews has four home runs in three games this weekend and her 11 homers for the season lead the nation.

The Gretna graduate, who had four hits Friday, said she is seeing the ball really well right now.

NU coach Rhonda Revelle pointed to something else.

"I think she has just found her motor of still being a fierce competitor, but finding that sweet spot of not going over the top," Revelle said. "I think she's worked really hard at that this year."

Nebraska's power run has been so good, Ybarra on Friday traded a single for a homer.

Let us explain.

Ybarra laced what should have been a two-out single and NU's first hit of the game in the bottom of the third inning against SDSU (8-6). But Brooke Andrews left first base early resulting in the third out.

That meant Ybarra would lead off the fourth inning. On the first pitch from Kniesche, a Wayne graduate, Ybarra launched a shot to right-center field. Gray homered to left field two pitches later.

"I told Cam Ybarra to thank Brooke for leaving early on that run," Revelle said. "She wouldn't have had that opportunity had Brooke not left early. Think about that."

Ybarra said she was glad it worked out.

"I was going to take a hack at anything that was close to me," the senior second baseman said. "With a pitcher like that (Kniesche), throws hard, spins the ball well, you got to attack early."

Nebraska, which has won five straight for the first time since 2019, still has one more game this weekend (1:30 p.m. Saturday against South Dakota State), but three convincing wins against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year has the Huskers feeling good.

"The two teams that came to Lincoln this weekend are really good softball teams," Revelle said. "There's not a better offense in the country, I don't think, in Wichita State and it showed last year. That offense is explosive.

"And The South Dakota State pitching staff ... there are a lot of schools that would take that pitching staff."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

