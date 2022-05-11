Huskers' Bredwell named Big Ten freshman of the year in softball; Ybarra, Squier earn first-team honors

Nebraska's Cam Ybarra and Abbie Squier were named first-team softball selections by the Big Ten, and catcher Ava Bredwell was named the league's freshman of the year Wednesday.

Bredwell is the first Husker to be named conference freshman of the year since Ali Viola earned the honor in 1995 playing in the Big Eight. The Shawnee, Kansas, native also is just the third Big Ten catcher to earn the award since 1985.

Bredwell made 26 starts behind the plate, hitting .329 with 25 runs scored and 15 RBIs. She was one of the Huskers' hottest hitters during the team's 18-game winning streak.

The freshman was one of seven Huskers to be recognized for after-season honors, tying Big Ten champion Northwestern for the most selections.

In addition to Squier and Ybarra, Billie Andrews, Mya Felder and Olivia Ferrell were named to the second team.

Northwestern had the player of the year (outfielder Rachel Lewis), pitcher of the year (Danielle Williams) and coach of the year (Kate Drohan).

NU had four players — Courtney Wallace, Felder, Ybarra and Squier — on the Big Ten's all-defensive team. No other team had more than two.

Squier emerged in a big way for the Huskers after taking on a backup role last year as a freshman. The Lincoln Southwest graduate is hitting .372 with 10 doubles, seven homers and 23 RBIs. She has started every game at left field where she has become one of the conference's top defensive players.

Ybarra is arguably Nebraska's most clutch hitter. Batting second in the lineup for most of the season, the senior second baseman hit .380 with 12 doubles, nine homers and 37 RBIs. She also had two grand slams.

Andrews was pegged to the second team despite having one of the best offensive seasons in the Big Ten. She leads Nebraska in homers (19), RBIs (47), total bases (120), slugging (.736), walks (33) and stolen bases (16). Andrew's 19 homers rank second in the Big Ten.

Ferrell is nearing the end of her best season with the Huskers. The super-senior is 18-6 with a career-best 2.17 earned-run average. The Husker ace has struck out 152 in 155 innings and has tossed 16 complete games.

Felder, who transferred from Oregon, is hitting a team-best .394 while giving the Huskers a strong defensive presence at first base.

