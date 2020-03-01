Huskers break through for wins against No. 21 Tigers, Wichita State

Lindsey Walljasper pitched and hit the Nebraska softball team to its biggest win of the young season Sunday in Columbia, Missouri.

Walljasper struck out six over four innings and homered in the Huskers' 10-2, five-inning win against No. 21 Missouri.

Later in the day, the Huskers scored five unanswered runs to cap an 8-7, comeback win over Wichita State in Game 2.

In the first game, the Huskers got off to a quick start when senior Tristen Edwards opened the game with a homer.

NU extended the lead to 4-0, taking advantage of a pair of Mizzou miscues and an RBI double from Peyton Glatter.

The Huskers put the game away with four runs in the top of the fifth. Rylie Unzicker hit a two-out RBI double, Olivia Ferrell followed with an RBI single and Walljasper added a two-run homer.

Nebraska finished with 12 hits. Walljasper went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Ferrell went a career-best 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Walljasper (4-3) limited the Tigers to three hits.

In the second game, the Shockers led 7-3 before Edwards scored on an error and Ferrell hit a two-run homer to make it 7-6.