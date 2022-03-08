Huskers' Billie Andrews named Big Ten softball player of the week

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett go deep on the first week of Nebraska spring football — then shift into hoops, where the NU men are riding a two-gamer.

The Nebraska sophomore shortstop was named Big Ten player of the week after leading the Husker offense last week.

In four games, two against Wichita State and two against South Dakota State, Andrews hit .500 with five homers and 10 RBIs while slugging 1.750. Andrews homered in each game. Two homers went over the tall scoreboard in left field.