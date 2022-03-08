 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Huskers' Billie Andrews named Big Ten softball player of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Wichita State, 3.4

Nebraska shortstop Billie Andrews sets to throw to to first base during the fourth inning against Wichita State on Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Billie Andrews' hot streak is earning more recognition.

The Nebraska sophomore shortstop was named Big Ten player of the week after leading the Husker offense last week.

In four games, two against Wichita State and two against South Dakota State, Andrews hit .500 with five homers and 10 RBIs while slugging 1.750. Andrews homered in each game. Two homers went over the tall scoreboard in left field.

Andrews, who has 12 homers, becomes the third Husker softball to be named Big Ten player of the week, joining Abbie Squier (Feb. 14) and Sydney Gray (Feb. 21).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News