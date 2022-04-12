 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker softball thumps Iowa in Game 1 of a Bowlin Stadium doubleheader

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 4.12

Nebraska’s Caitlynn Neal jogs home after hitting a grand slam during the third inning against Iowa on Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

The Nebraska softball team pushed its win streak to 14 games with a 14-1 thumping of Iowa in Game 1 of a doubleheader on a wind-whipping Tuesday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

It was NU's largest win in league play since beating Maryland 14-0 in 2019.

The Huskers (29-9, 9-0 Big Ten) plated 11 two-out runs against three different pitchers in the third inning to take full control. The scoring burst started with a grand slam from sophomore Caitlynn Neal that smacked the Alex Gordon Complex beyond the right-field fence. It ended with Ava Bredwell's bases-clearing triple.

Nebraska sent 15 batters to the plate third. Each Husker had at least one hit by the end of the third.

Bredwell, a freshman catcher, also had a two-run single the first inning and finished with career-best five RBIs.

The wind, blowing out to center field, reached 38 mph and gusts were well over 50 mph, but that didn't fazed the Huskers. Courtney Wallace and Kaylin Kinney combined to hold Iowa to two hits.

NU and Iowa (18-19, 1-9) are scheduled to play Game 2 at 4:55 p.m.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

