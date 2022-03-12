Husker softball team turns on power switch to rally past Boston U.

The Nebraska softball team slugged three home runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 5-2 win against Boston University on Saturday in Long Beach, California.

The Huskers (14-6) were in an early hole when the Terriers' Aliyah Heurta-Leipner hit a two-run homer in the second.

NU was down 2-1 when it flipped the power switch with two outs in the top of the sixth. Payton Glatter smashed a ball over the fence in left-center field for her first homer of the season, and Brooke Andrews followed with a blast to center field for a 3-2 lead.

After Ava Bredwell singled, Billie Andrews uncorked a two-run shot to right-center field. Billie Andrews, who entered the weekend leading the country in homers, now has 13.

NU had five hits over the first five innings before recording four in the sixth. The Andrews sisters, Mya Felder and Courtney Wallace each had two hits.

Olivia Ferrell (8-3) picked up her third weekend of the weekend. The senior right-hander pitched a complete game — her second of the weekend — and struck out eight while limiting Boston (11-13) to five hits.

On Friday, Ferrell helped NU beat Cal State Fullerton 3-1 and pitched two scoreless innings of relief as the Huskers rallied to beat Sacramento State 10-9.

Nebraska will wrap up the weekend with games against UCF (11 a.m.) and Long Beach State (4 p.m.) on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0