Husker softball team signs six players, including top-25 outfielder
Husker softball team signs six players, including top-25 outfielder

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.7

Lincoln Southwest's Ashley Smetter connects for a walk-off base hit as the Silver Hawks came from a 10-5 deficit in the seventh inning to win 11-10 against Lincoln Pius X in the A-2 district final Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Position players were the focus of the 2022 recruiting class for Rhonda Revelle and the Nebraska softball team.

The Huskers signed six players Wednesday, including three infielders and two outfielders.

The class is highlight by Talia Tokheim, a prospect out of San Carlos, California, who is ranked by Extra Innings Softball as the No. 22 outfielder in the 2022 recruiting class. Tokheim, who has relatives in Nebraska, didn't commit to the Huskers until September.

Also signing Wednesday were infielders Alina Felix (Tucson, Arizona), Katelyn Caneda (Cerritos, California) and Ashley Smetter (Lincoln Southwest), outfielder Dakota Carter (Jurupa Valley, California) and catcher Haidyn Warner (Oro Valley, Arizona).

Nebraska continued to tap into the Corona Angels pipeline, receiving signatures from Carter and Caneda, who play for the California club team. Carter is ranked the No. 78 overall prospect by Extra Innings Softball.

Smetter is the lone in-state recruit in the class. The Southwest second baseman recently helped lead the Silver Hawks to a Class A state championship while earning Super-State first-team honors.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

