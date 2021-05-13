Husker softball team set to close season at Northwestern

The Nebraska softball team will look to close the 2021 season on a positive note when it travels to Northwestern for four games this weekend.

Game 1 is set for 3 p.m. Friday in Evanston, Illinois. The Huskers and Wildcats will play two beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday and close the series at 1 p.m. Sunday. BTN will televise three games, all but the doubleheader opener.

NU is coming off a 3-1 series loss at Iowa. Nebraska was without five players for that series for undisclosed reasons. NU did not release the names of the five players, however, the Huskers played the entire series without starters Tristen Edwards, Rylie Unzicker, Ally Riley and Sarah Yocom.

NU said all five players would be available for the Northwestern series.

The three losses in Iowa City dropped the Huskers (21-19) from fifth to eighth in the Big Ten standings.

Northwestern (26-14) is seeking a strong finish to build its NCAA Tournament résumé. The Wildcats are ranked 63rd in the RPI.

The Wildcats are led by left-handed pitcher Danielle Williams, who has pitched nearly half of her team's innings this year. She is 14-5 with a 2.06 earned-run average.

