Husker softball team set for Missouri tournament

The Nebraska softball team will head to Columbia, Missouri, for two games against No. 21 Missouri and two more against Wichita State.

On Saturday, the Huskers will play the Tigers at 12:30 p.m. and the Shockers at 3 p.m. They'll play Missouri at 10 a.m. and Wichita State at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Huskers (6-8) are coming off a 1-4 showing at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Three of those losses came against top-10 teams.

Missouri (12-5) already has some marquee wins this season. The Tigers defeated No. 7 Minnesota and No. 16 Oklahoma State, a pair of Women's College World Series teams from last year.

Wichita State is 7-9.

The Huskers will aim for more consistency in the circle. They have a 5.59 team earned-run average, though NU has gotten a spark from Olivia Ferrell. The junior has a team-leading 27 strikeouts and a team-best 3.12 ERA.

