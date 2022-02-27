Husker softball team rallies to salvage doubleheader split with Jayhawks

A three-run seventh inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Billie Andrews, helped the Nebraska softball team salvage a doubleheader split with Kansas on Sunday in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Jayhawks (7-5) had their offense rolling in a series-opening 13-5 victory in six innings before Nebraska (7-5) bounced back in the nightcap, 6-4.

The second game was knotted at 3-3 in the seventh inning when NU's Mya Felder opened with a walk. Abbie Squier followed with a single to left field and Courtney Wallace drew a bases-loaded walk after falling behind 0-2.

Two batters later, Brooke Andrews reached on a two-out error, which allowed Felder to score. Billie Andrews then laced a two-run single to right field for two insurance runs, which proved critical.

Kansas took a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning. Felder and Squier each had RBI singles to tie the game at 3-3.

Senior Olivia Ferrell (2-2) pitched a complete game, striking out seven.

Kansas pulled to within 6-4 on a solo home run by Olivia Bruno, but Ferrell got Savannah DesRochers to ground out to first to end the game.

Billie Andrews, who is up to 15 RBIs for the season, and Squiers each had three hits to lead a 10-hit offensive attack. Brooke Andrews knocked in two runs.

Kansas' bats had Husker pitching on its heels during the first game.

KU plated three runs in the third and two in the third before putting the game out of reach with four runs in the fourth and three in the third.

Kansas peppered the field with 16 hits.

NU's Courtney Wallace (5-2) took the loss after pitching 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits. Kaylin Kinney gave up seven runs, only two earned, on 10 hits in three innings of relief.

Sydney Gray went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Felder doubled twice and drove in three to lead the Husker offense.

DesRochers went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs.

The Huskers and Jayhawks will play the rubber match at 1 p.m. Monday.

