Husker softball team prepares for tough slate in California tournament

The toughest weekend on the Husker softball schedule is here.

Nebraska will play three top-seven teams in this weekend's Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.

The Huskers will open against No. 3 Oklahoma at 12:30 p.m. Friday. They'll play No. 2 Washington at 7 p.m. Saturday and close the tournament against No. 7 Florida on Sunday morning. Sandwiched between are games against BYU and California.

The combined record of those five upcoming foes is 40-11. Oklahoma, Washington and Florida each played in the Women's College World Series last year.

Nebraska will see two of the nation's top pitchers. Oklahoma returns All-American Giselle Juarez, who had a 1.39 earned-run average last year. The Huskers could also see Washington's Gabbie Plain. The All-American has struck out 38 batters in 31 1/3 innings this season.

The Huskers are playing in their 10th straight Mary Nutter Classic and for the 11th time overall. NU, known to play a grinding schedule in this tournament, is 20-27 all-time in it. Of those 47 games, 27 have come against ranked foes.

NU went 1-4 in last year's tournament, defeating BYU and losing to No. 2 UCLA, No. 13 Arizona State and San Diego State.