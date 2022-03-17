Husker softball team prepares for altered schedule at Rock Chalk Challenge

After playing seven games in California, the Nebraska softball team will return to Lawrence, Kansas, for a second time this season.

The Huskers (15-9) will take part in the Rock Chalk Challenge beginning Saturday. The Huskers will play Tulsa (10 a.m.) and South Dakota (12:30 p.m.) on Saturday, and South Dakota (10 a.m.) and Tulsa (12:30 p.m.) on Sunday.

NU was originally scheduled to play host Kansas, but because of impending weather, the invitational was condensed to two days.

Nebraska took two of three from the Jayhawks earlier this season.

Tulsa is 8-14 and South Dakota is 13-7.

