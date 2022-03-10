 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HUSKER SOFTBALL

Husker softball team looks to keep slugging when it heads to California

  • Updated
  • 0
Maryland vs. Nebraska, 4.30

Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle celebrates Billie Andrews' home run against Maryland on April 30 at Bowlin Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

After a 3-1 weekend at Bowlin Stadium, the Nebraska softball team will head to California for five games.

The Huskers will play Sacramento State (11-8) and Cal State Fullerton (14-8) on Friday in Fullerton before moving to Long Beach for games against Boston (10-10), Central Florida (17-7) and Long Beach State (8-10). NU will play Boston on Saturday and UCF and Long Beach State on Sunday.

Nebraska (11-6) will look to keep the bats going. NU ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten in hitting (.320), No. 1 in runs scored (7.0 per game) and No. 1 in homers per game at 1.82.

Leading the power surge is sophomore Billie Andrews, who ranks first nationally with 12 homers. Sophomore Sydney Gray is third in the Big Ten with seven homers.

The season also includes four grand slams.

NU has slugged 31 homers through 17 games, the highest mark for a 20-game stretch in school history. NU hit 28 through 20 games in 2016 and 23 through 20 games in 2020.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman sues Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claiming he is her biological father

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News