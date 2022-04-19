Husker softball team lands in three more top-25 polls

A day after landing a spot in the D1Softball Top 25, the Nebraska softball team is ranked in three other polls.
The Huskers are No. 25 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, which is the primary poll for college softball. NU is ranked 22nd by Softball America and 24th by ESPN. All three polls were released Tuesday.
On Monday, Nebraska was ranked No. 21 in the D1Softball Top 25.
It marks the first time since 2016 that Nebraska has been ranked in any poll.
An 18-game win streak has allowed the Huskers to crack the polls. Nebraska rallied from down 8-1 Sunday to beat Minnesota 11-8 to improve to 33-9 overall and 13-0 in the Big Ten. The Huskers are the only unbeaten team in the Big Ten.
Nebraska's 18-game win streak is its longest since winning 23 straight in 2002.
Nine games remain in the regular season, so it's unlikely the Huskers have enough time to build their resume to grab a top-16 seed for regionals.
Nebraska will begin a three-game series at Wisconsin on Friday. NU will close with series against Ohio State and Indiana, with the Hoosiers coming to Lincoln.
Photos: Nebraska softball makes historic comeback against Minnesota for 18th straight win
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska players change their pitching sheet as Olivia Ferrell (front) warms up to pitch against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska’s Peyton Glatter takes a swing that resulted in a grand slam against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska players celebrates Peyton Glatter’s grand slam against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Minnesota’s Sydney Strelow misses a catch against Nebraska Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska’s Abbie Squier makes a catch for an out against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska’s Kaylin Kinney warms up to pitch against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska’s Cam Ybarra (left) puts a chain on Peyton Glatter for hitting a grand slam against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Minnesota’s Natalie DenHartog fields a ground ball against Nebraska Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska’s Mya Felder (5) runs to third base against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska’s Sydney Gray hits a foul ball against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Minnesota’s Chloe Evans (left) chest bumps Sara Kinch (5) after Kinch hits a homer against Nebraska Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska’s Ava Bredwell (left) and Camyl Armendariz adjust their baserunning gear as they wait for the next Minnesota pitch to be thrown Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska’s Courtney Wallace throws a pitch against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska’s Caitlynn Neal (from left), Brooke Andrews, Camyl Armendariz, Billie Andrews, and Ava Bredwell greet Peyton Glatter (13) after she hits a grand slam against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 4.17
Nebraska’s Caitlynn Neal (from left), Peyton Glatter, Ava Bredwell and Camyl Armendariz make their way to the dugout after Glatter's grand slam against Minnesota Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.
