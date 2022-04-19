Husker softball team lands in three more top-25 polls

A day after landing a spot in the D1Softball Top 25, the Nebraska softball team is ranked in three other polls.

The Huskers are No. 25 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, which is the primary poll for college softball. NU is ranked 22nd by Softball America and 24th by ESPN. All three polls were released Tuesday.

On Monday, Nebraska was ranked No. 21 in the D1Softball Top 25.

It marks the first time since 2016 that Nebraska has been ranked in any poll.

An 18-game win streak has allowed the Huskers to crack the polls. Nebraska rallied from down 8-1 Sunday to beat Minnesota 11-8 to improve to 33-9 overall and 13-0 in the Big Ten. The Huskers are the only unbeaten team in the Big Ten.

Nebraska's 18-game win streak is its longest since winning 23 straight in 2002.

Nine games remain in the regular season, so it's unlikely the Huskers have enough time to build their resume to grab a top-16 seed for regionals.

Nebraska will begin a three-game series at Wisconsin on Friday. NU will close with series against Ohio State and Indiana, with the Hoosiers coming to Lincoln.

